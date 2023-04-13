The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department has issued a press release announcing that the suspect involved in a stabbing incident at the Agava restaurant that occurred three years ago has been arrested following a lengthy investigation.
On February 26, 2020 deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to a stabbing incident at the Agava restaurant at 381 Pine Tree Road in Ithaca, NY. The incident seriously injured two people before the suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.
On April 12, 2023 the Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Ithaca resident Jemeel C. Melton for Assault in the First Degree for his involvement in the Agava stabbing.
According to the press release, “The case was presented by the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office to a Tompkins County Grand Jury on March 30, 2023.” Following the presentation, Melton was indicted and the sheriff’s department received a warrant for his arrest.
The release states that Melton has been arraigned in County court and released by the judge “under the supervision of Probation.” It continues saying, “an indictment, like any criminal charge, is solely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
They really snoozed on this one.
