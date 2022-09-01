On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.
Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Ten Things Every Ithacan Knows
- Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
- Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation
- Police Board Discusses Search For Chief, Reimagining, Staffing Shortages
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult (4)
- Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23 (4)
- Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers (3)
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall) (3)
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee (2)
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched” (2)
- Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (2)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Repeal The Cashless Bail System (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons (1)
- Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge (1)
- Public Meeting for 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- Out Of The Car (1)
- Elmira Man Indicted For Fatal Newfield Collision (1)
- IPD Reports That Another Ithaca Delivery Driver Has Been Attacked (1)
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July (1)
- TCAT To Receive $8.7+ Million To Buy More Electric Buses For Ithaca (1)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future (1)
- Endorsing Joe Sempolinski (1)
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.