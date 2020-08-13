Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne issued a warning Thursday evening, alerting local residents to a fraud that recently took place under the guise of legal action by his office.
Osborne said that a resident had received a call from someone purporting to be from the sheriff's office, and using the sheriff's office's phone number (likely the result of "ghosting," Osborne said, which enables callers to mask their real phone number and use others). The resident was subsequently conned into sending $20,000 to Chicago to settle a fake arrest warrant.
"The sheriff's office is actively investigating this incident," Osborne said. "It's important to know that the Sheriff's Office would never ask someone to mail money in this fashion."
