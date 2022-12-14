Sustainability efforts have been on the rise all around the world, and Ithaca is no exception. SewGreen is one business in town that devotes its operation to a re-use and recycle focused future. Formally located at 12 N. Cayuga St., the company has just recently moved to the Press Bay Court (112 W. Green St.)
SewGreen was founded in 2007 and has built itself from the ground up on a three-fold mission: saving good, salvageable materials from going to the dump, providing meaningful, creative jobs for young people, and teaching sewing as a lifetime skill. Since its opening, owner Wendy Skinner and her team have saved over 250 tons of material from going to landfills, simply by upcycling.
Donations of unwanted fabric, yarn, and anything else related to sewing or needlecrafts make up for the bulk of SewGreen’s material inventory. These contributions come from community members who are downsizing or moving from within a 200-mile radius. Aligning with their mission of sustainability, this means that their merchandise doesn’t involve the planetary impact of shipping from thousands of miles away. Skinner and her team work hard to recirculate their materials back into the marketplace and the wider community. They fill their store shelves with the things they like best and periodically donate surplus materials to not-for-profit organizations.
For over a decade, Skinner has been investing her time, money, and energy into fostering SewGreen’s mission, but this line of work is relatively new for her. “I’m a baby boomer who took a new career direction at age 60,” she said. “I had a good job in media relations, but with climate change looming, I felt compelled to find my own path to reducing greenhouse gases. I had an interest in fashion, and I knew I wanted to do something that would bring together a diverse following with sewing and fashion as a common interest.”
Skinner doesn’t sew much herself, but she’s found purpose in enabling aspiring sewers by providing the materials and tools needed to pursue their creative goals. At SewGreen, they offer classes and private lessons in sewing and knitting for everyone ages 9 and up. Over time, Skinner has learned to fix sewing machines and can efficiently show people of all ages how to use them. “I now offer same-day service for sewing machines,” she said. “Once you make an appointment, I’ll fix your machine and return it to you within the same day.”
One of SewGreen’s biggest projects in recent years has been to develop a line of upcycled denim clothing, which can be purchased in store. This is just the start because Skinner wants to expand their market in the future. As Skinner continues to develop the brand, she’ll be drawing upon her own fashion expertise, but also that of her target audience: young people.
Something many people don’t know about SewGreen is that the floor’s almost entirely staffed by teenagers. Skinner’s vision to engage the youth in sustainability practices extended to her hiring process. Sofia Boggs-Fernandez, one of the store’s teenage workers, has been nicknamed “Little Boss” by Skinner because she juggles and takes on managerial duties with great maturity. “I consult Sofia on many decisions and trust her, along the rest of our all-teenage staff, to run SewGreen in my absence,” Skinner said.
Working alonside young people and watching them develop careers in sustainable fields has been rewarding for Skinner. This initiative has made SewGreen a model for similar companies, and Skinner hopes that more continue to follow in its footsteps. Ithaca and the world at large have a long way to go in developing long lasting sustainability, but SewGreen continues to use its mission to stay vocal for the cause.
Be sure to check out SewGreen in its new location. The whole team’s finally getting settled, and they’re ready to welcome customers old and new into their improved space. “Moving SewGreen from North Cayuga Street to Press Bay Court has been an exercise in downsizing,” Skinner said. “I think we've done a good job of fitting everything in and staying true to our motto, ‘We make reuse beautiful.’ We love the new venue and the sense of community over here. Nothing else has changed. We’re simply taking advantage of a new opportunity with the desire to reach more people.”
