Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
The basic account of the Sullivan-Clinton campaign is known to anyone who grew up in Western New York. The 1779 expedition was an American military offensive against the British and four of the nations of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy - specifically the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga and Mohawk Nations - during the Revolutionary War. It was ordered by George Washington both to secure the western flank of the Continental Army and in retaliation for the Haudenosaunee/British attacks on American settlements the previous year, with the aim of “taking the war home to the enemy to break their morale”. It was a scorched-earth operation and passed in part down both sides of Cayuga Lake and through what is now Ithaca, driving the native people out of the area. It was by far the largest expedition against native North Americans up to that date, and one of the largest ever.
The unleashing of the power of the American army on the Cayuga People in September 1779, and the relationship of the Cayuga to European settlers and to their ancestral lands is still being figured out in 2022. As traumatic and devastating as the Sullivan-Clinton Expedition was, and contrary to the traditional mainstream narrative, the Cayuga were not obliterated, nor were they yet dispossessed of their land. In fact, they remain today as a dynamic presence on their ancestral territory.
The Cayuga People (“People of the Swampy Land”) are one of the five original nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, and their ancestral homelands lie along both sides of Cayuga Lake, including what is now Ithaca. (After 1722, the Tuscarora People were accepted into the Confederacy, and the Haudenosaunee became an an alliance of six nations.) Influential actors in colonial policy for 200 years, the Haudenosaunee were the dominant regional power for generations. At its peak around 1700, their power extended from today’s New York State north into Ontario and as far south as Virginia and into the Ohio Valley. Most scholars date the creation of the Confederacy to sometime in the 1500s, though the Haudenosaunee themselves tend to place its founding much earlier, perhaps as long as a thousand years ago. Recent archaeological and linguistic studies support the idea that Haudenosaunee ancestors were present in the area dating back 13,000 years to the end of the last ice age. The people that became the Cayuga have been here a very long time.
It’s common to think of Native American populations as living in a sort of permanent, unchanging state prior to contact with Europeans. In fact, like all human populations, the Cayuga changed and evolved technologically, politically, and culturally, transforming their way of life over the millennia. Still, it’s useful to consider the state of the Cayuga people at the time of the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign, bearing in mind that it is a snapshot of an ever-changing picture
Their numbers were not great: at the time of the expedition, there were probably roughly 1200 Cayuga people. They lived in nucleated settlements, mostly of longhouses, and subsistence consisted of cultivating the ‘three sisters’ (corn, beans, and squash), hunting, fishing, and gathering. It was a pattern for settlements to relocate every 10-50 years due to the characteristics of their shifting agriculture, and the increasing scarcity of firewood during a village’s occupation. Because of the length of time and the mobile nature of settlement, they inhabited so many different places in the Cayuga Lake basin that the whole region is basically one big ancestral site.
Of the Haudenosaunee nations, the Cayuga were perhaps the most successful in a strategy of exclusion from the encroachments of colonial-era settlement. Even then, the Ithaca area was centrally isolated. That is not to say there was no trade or contact with the Europeans, just that despite the presence of European technology, much remained unchanged in the ways of life in Cayuga villages. Men were responsible for hunting; women grew the three sisters in mounded fields. Bark-covered multi-family longhouses were the principal residence type. Towns could be small or as large as 500 people, and some were surrounded by wooden fortifications.
The Cayuga were by no means unscathed by European contact and, like all native peoples, European diseases took their toll. Those diseases appear to have first had major impacts on the Haudenosaunee in the 17th century, and it’s been estimated that the Cayuga lost 44-56% of their population due to the cumulative effect of European diseases, striking mostly the very old and very young. Like other Haudenosaunee nations, the Cayuga bolstered their population in the 18th century by adopting hostages and bringing in refugee native nations, like the Tutelo and Saponi.
It’s also a common misconception to think of our region, pre-European settlement, as a vast, homogeneous, unbroken, old-growth forest of huge trees. Some of that certainly did exist, and a pocket of it survives in Newfield’s Fischer Woods, but it’s probably more accurate to think of it as a mosaic of tree stands of widely varying composition depending on elevation, soil composition, and exposure to sunlight. Also, there were considerable wetlands and open fields. The Cayuga had inhabited the area for a long time, and human groups consciously manipulate their environments to some extent, and the moderating influence of the lakes (think of the grape industry), and drainage patterns also played a role in determining what type of vegetation and animal life existed and where.
The complexity of the ecosystem was not merely of of space, but of time, too. The period during which the Cayuga inhabited the area had seen climactic warming gradually the transform the area from the glacial tundra of 13,000 years ago to the patchwork of wetlands and hardwood forest of the 18th century. It was, and is, a dynamic and changing landscape, and was actually quite varied.
As of 1779, hostilities had been going on for the better part of four years between the British and the Colonists. The Haudenosaunee nations, with the exception of the Oneida and the Tuscarora, sided with the British.
The amicable relationship with the British existed well before the Colonists split with the Crown. The Haudenosaunee had considerable experience steering themselves through the waters of imperial conflict, and many saw the Revolution as something of a British Civil War. They were also well-acquainted with forging strategic alliances and playing imperial powers off of each other. Still, it was a delicate situation. North America was only slowly and unevenly becoming settled. Various European powers claimed nearly all of the continent for themselves, but indigenous peoples and powers actually still controlled most of it. The maps in textbooks that paint much of the continent at the time with neat, color-coded sections confuse imperial claims for actual holdings, and within the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the nations each had different relationships with the European powers.
Unlike the Cayuga, the Oneida had adopted European agricultural techniques, raised domesticated livestock, and participated in the cash economy of the Mohawk Valley. They and the Americans were economically interdependent and their material cultures had merged. The Oneidas saw supporting the Patriot cause as the most viable option. The other Haudenosaunee came to see maintaining their long association with the British as their best bet in protecting themselves.
Early in the conflict, it had seemed possible for the Haudenosaunee to remain neutral and stay out of the war. George Washington himself hoped that would be the case, saying, in 1776, “we don’t want them to take up the hatchet for us, except they chuse it, we only desire that they will not fight against us”. As the war dragged on, neutrality became untenable, though perhaps not for the centrally-isolated Cayuga. More on that in a bit.
From an American military perspective, the Haudenosaunee territory represented the western flank of the Continental Army, and, anchored by Fort Niagara at the western extreme of New York, it contained an active and hostile force. The Loyalist and Haudenosaunee forces had repeatedly attacked and threatened American settlements, most notoriously in what were called the ‘Wyoming Valley Massacre’ in Pennsylvania, and the ‘Cherry Valley Massacre’ in New York.
Those two “massacres” were cited as at least partial (and well-publicized) justification for launching the raid on Haudenosaunee territory. They were presented as acts of terrorism, and that narrative has survived for two centuries. In point of fact, the Continental Congress had already planned and allocated $900,000 to resolve the problem of Native American raids and frontier defense by June of 1778, well prior to the Wyoming Valley (July 1778) and Cherry Valley (November 1778) events.
Really, the massacres exposed a deep-rooted anxiety over enduring indigenous power, and not just in upstate New York. Conflict with the Native nations and the colonists was 150 years old in 1779. In the context of the Revolutionary War, though, America now had an army at its disposal.
Though the expedition is named after Sullivan, it was really George Washington’s.
The Ithaca Times will take a look at how President George Washington was the driving force behind this brutal and savage assault on the Cayuga People in part two of this story which will be published in a future edition of the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.