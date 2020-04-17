FoodNet Meals on Wheels services elderly citizens all over the county, providing food delivered to their house and filling in any dietary gaps that population might have that they are unable to fill themselves due to age, illness or a lack of transportation.
FoodNet provides nearly 700 meals to senior citizens throughout Tompkins County during a normal time period, but has been faced with significantly different operational requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak, which can be especially dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions-- in other words, two populations that Meals on Wheels workers interact with several times every day. As a result, Executive Director Jessica Gosa has been instituting a variety of different strategies to protect both her staff and their clients while still making sure the clients are well-fed and healthy.
“We’re coming to the door, knocking on the door, leaving the meal and making sure they got the meal,” Gosa said. “We have clients for whom that is challenging, getting to the door is difficult, there are mobility challenges and they aren’t always able to hear. So we’ve had to get creative to find ways to be able to safely get that meal to the person but also limit exposure. We’ve been thankfully able to work with family members to [do that].”
A rotating delivery schedule has also helped to address staffing issues by helping Gosa be able to make sure no delivery driver is out and about for too long or too often. She noted that because Meals on Wheels provides an essential service, they’ve been able to stay open despite being a non-profit and thus retain most staff. Creating a pool of staff members has made it easier to call on extra support whenever it is necessary and has made calling on outside volunteers mostly unnecessary; though, Gosa notes that Meals on Wheels is cautious about encouraging any volunteers because of a desire to heed the statewide stay-at-home orders. Adding more people to the operation, Gosa said, is secondary to her behind making sure their messaging aligns with the health directives from government officials.
Gosa said the organization has partnered with the Tompkins County Office for the Aging to orchestrate checks on their clients to ensure their safety and reassure them of their role during the quarantine and maintain contact with them during uncertain times.
“We’ve really had to just be proactive and incrementally plan,” Gosa said. “In the very beginning of this, every plan that I put into place seemed like it needed to be changed by the end of the day because the landscape of what was happening was changing so fast. So now I wouldn’t say that we are comfortable, but we are really proactively thinking about what a staffing shortage looks like, what happens if we are exposed, etc.”
To lighten the burden on staff and reduce exposure, Gosa applied to the United Way for funding, and was able to secure enough to compile 14 day packages for Meals on Wheels clients containing meals that could be frozen, then thawed and heated when needed throughout the two-week period. Additionally, Gosa said they reached an agreement with the Food Bank of Southern Tier to distribute some of their emergency meal boxes to Meals on Wheels clients in need.
“The silver lining to some of this is the beautiful partnerships that come from the community in such a difficult time,” Gosa said. “These are beautiful collaborations that are coming together in hours in certain situations. In normal times, collaborations take a lot of time and they’re wonderful but there’s more time to pull things together. We’re building them in hours just to make sure our seniors and our communities stay set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.