There have been several commercial burglaries in Ithaca in recent days, according to reports from the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) and conversations with local business owners and staff.
The series appears to have begun during the overnight hours of June 22nd-23rd at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. There was forced entry into the clubhouse and the theft of property. The police reported that evidence suggests that the suspect(s) may have also entered and stolen property from boats moored in nearby slips. The IPD is encouraging owners of boats located in the area to check their property and report any damages or stolen items.
A second burglary occurred at ETA PIE on the 1000 block of W. Seneca Street, according to the IPD. The suspect(s) in this crime forced entry into the business by entering through a wall panel, and stole about $200, according to a source at the business.
The Antlers Restaurant, on Route 366 east of Ithaca, was struck on Tuesday, June 28. According to a source at the business, two suspects broke into the building at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday and stole a safe. They were caught on surveillance cameras.
The K&H Redemption Center at 900 W. State Street was also hit on Tuesday evening. According to the IPD, officers were dispatched to Ithaca’s west end at about 9:33 p.m. and found signs of forced entry and a cash register being forced open
The fifth and sixth burglaries occurred on the morning of Wednesday, June 29 at Papa John’s Pizza and B&W Supply Co., both on Third Street just off Route 13 on Ithaca’s northside. According to sources at the businesses, at Papa John’s equipment was damaged and cash was stolen, while at B&W Supply windows were shattered but there was no sign of theft.
Local business sources are saying there was also a seventh burglary at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but no further information was available by the time this issue went to press.
It remains unclear if any or all of these burglaries are related incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.