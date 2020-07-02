Senior Farmer’s Market Coupons will be available for pickup from the Office for the Aging starting Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the office announced on Thursday. A table will be set up outside the office at 214 West Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Ithaca every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change our usual ways of distribution and recipients will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The coupon booklets include five $4 coupons, a total of $20. Coupon booklets are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recipients must be age 60 or over, have not received coupons from anywhere else, sign for and affirm that they are low-income based on the following criteria:
Gross monthly income at or below 185% of Federal Poverty Guidelines:
- $1968/month for a one-person household; or
- $2658/month for a two-person household; or
- $3349/month for a three-person household.
The coupons can be used at any participating market, with any participating vendor. Participating vendors at the markets will have signs indicating that they accept the coupons. The coupons can only be used to purchase fresh, local, unprocessed fruits, vegetables and culinary herbs.
The Office of the Aging is partnering with Foodnet and Cornell Cooperative Extension on distribution, however some of the previous sites are not available this year due to COVID-19. Formore information on when and where the coupons will be distributed, or if you are having difficulty accessing our office, call the Tompkins County Office for the Aging at 607-274-5482. For more information visit https://www2.tompkinscountyny.gov/files2/cofa/Farmers%20Market%20PI%20docx.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.