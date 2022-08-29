On August 29th, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at Cornell University’s Guterman Greenhouse to discuss investments in agricultural conservation and small farmer debt relief provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
During the press conference Senator Gillibrand said, “Our nation's farmers and farms are central to our way of life. They are critical in our fight against climate change. That's why we're thankful that the IRA is putting farmers in the forefront of the solutions.”
According to Gillibrand, “The nearly $60 billion investment in energy and climate spending will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030, and take us a huge step forward and reach their nation's green energy goals.” She continued saying, “This will be extremely important in order to address climate change, which is causing more frequent and severe storms, droughts and floods.”
The historic bill includes $3.1 billion in economic relief for struggling farms and billions more in federal funding to help farmers implement climate-smart agricultural practices and allow rural communities to transition to clean energy.
New York is home to more than 30,000 farms and the IRA includes provisions to provide debt relief to farmers and assist them in transitioning to using environmentally friendly conservation practices.
One of these environmentally friendly conservation practices is known as “cover cropping.” According to Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Associate Professor Matt Ryan, “one of the best solutions that we have for extreme weather are cover crops.”
Cover crops are crops that are planted but are not harvested. The practice of cover cropping is environmentally friendly because it can help farmers increase production while also providing environmental benefits.
According to Ryan, “Cover crops protect the soil and increase soil health and resilience to extreme weather. They reduce water pollution and help keep our waters clean and safe.” He continued saying that cover crops also suppress weeds that have developed resistance to herbicides and are therefore part of the solution to climate change.
Cornell University has a team of researchers and educators who are working with farmers to help them adopt environmentally friendly conservation practices like cover cropping. Ryan said that Cornell is developing management practices with farmers to help them overcome traditional barriers to adopting cover cropping, such as not having enough time after harvest to establish their cover crop before winter.
Following a tour of Cornell University's Guterman Greenhouse Ryan said, “I'm so grateful for Senator Gillibrand, and all the leaders in Washington who came together to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which will help farmers integrate cover crops into their systems and fight climate change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.