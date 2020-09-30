Cornell University is hosting a debate between Republican incumbent Sen. Thomas O'Mara and Democratic candidate Leslie Danks Burke on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The debate is virtual, and audience members are required to register ahead of time. Registrants will also get the chance to submit questions to the candidates. Click here to register.
Presented by the university's Institute of Politics and Global Affairs, two assistant professors will moderate the debate.
