Incumbent Sen. Tom O’Mara (R) faced off with challenger Leslie Danks Burke (D) in a debate on Oct. 1 that ran the gamut from systemic racism to property taxes. The virtual debate was streamed via Zoom, and moderated by Alexandra Cirone and Sabrina Karim, both assistant professors of government and faculty fellows at the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs.
One of the first questions the candidates faced was the issue of police funding, with moderators asking Danks Burke and O’Mara if they support reallocating funds from law enforcement to other services, as well as what role they envision the state playing in police reform.
The candidates both stated they did not support removing funding, though their answers differed from there. O’Mara called for more support for law enforcement to ensure they have the appropriate resources to do their jobs.
“We have certainly seen incidents across the country, and right here in Rochester, New York that cause alarm about the treatment of individuals by police, but that is far and few between,” he said. “We need to respect our police and fund them appropriately so they can continue to do their jobs.”
Danks Burke stated that there needs to be an increase in support for addiction services, mental health services and education, but that it doesn’t necessarily need to come out of the police budget.
“The police need to be equipped to do the job right,” she said.
In the same vein, the candidates were asked if they believe institutional racism exists. O’Mara didn’t dispute the reality of racism, but said he doesn’t believe it’s systemic.
“There’s certainly racism at all levels, but I don’t believe it’s institutional or systemic,” he said. “There are things that need to be addressed, but I don’t believe that all incidents are racially motivated. Some, maybe, but some may just be an abuse of power. I’ve seen bad cops, they exist, but by and large our law enforcement does a great job.”
Danks Burke, on the other hand, disagreed completely.
“In our 244 years of existence we have strived over and over to reach the ideal that we put forth in our constitution, that all are created equal…Over the years we have had to include other groups who were systemically disenfranchised from the get-go. Our rules need to live up to that ideal, and right now they don’t. We can see that very clearly. Black people are killed by police 3.5 times more often than white people — that’s a fact. Black people have a shorter life expectancy than white people — that’s a fact…We need to hold folks accountable for the rules they put in place and undo those rules.”
As the pandemic has devastated the economy at every level, the candidates spoke about their plans to raise state revenue. Danks Burke is in favor of making sure taxes are being spread fairly among the wealthy to prevent a raise in tax for the average person.
“I want to see those tax burdens whacked in half in some places by making folks who currently don’t carry their weight, the billionaires who don’t pay any tax at all effectively, make them carry their fair share,” she said.
O’Mara emphasized the importance of industry.
“It’s the overburdened tax structure as a whole that has held the economy back,” he said. “I was responsible for removing the franchise tax from the manufacturers because I believe that’s the base for the economy to grow.”
Danks Burke and O’Mara, both attorneys, were also asked if they thought state senators holding full-time jobs aside from their positions in the legislature was a conflict of interest. O’Mara said he thought it was important that senators have a second job, as it allows them to stay grounded in the community.
“My primary and principal job is representing people in the district, and then I’m an attorney by trade,” he said. “We have people in the legislature who are farmers, small business owners, real estate agents…We need more people who are working in the real world in the legislature. Plus [New York has] the strongest ethics laws in the United States.”
Danks Burke didn’t disagree on principle, but did attack O’Mara directly for his position as a partner at Barclay Damon law firm.
“I do not believe that a senator should be allowed to be a senator and an attorney at a lobbying firm,” she said about O’Mara. “He’s a lawyer that represents corporations that have business before the senate.”
The debate finished by giving candidates the chance to evaluate President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden’s performances in that week’s earlier presidential debate with one word each.
Danks Burke described Trump as “childish” and Biden as “tolerant.” As for O’Mara, he only needed a single word: “Unpresidential. For both of them.”
