Sen. Tom O’Mara is leading a push for a full investigation into the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York nursing homes. This comes after a report from Attorney General Letitia James found the state’s Department of Health publicly reported data undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, and that many nursing homes failed to comply with critical infection control policies.
James’ report highlighted eight main points:
A larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID than the Department of Health data reflected
A lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at an increased risk of harm
Nursing homes that entered the pandemic with low U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services staffing ratings had higher fatality rates
Insufficient personal protective equipment for nursing home staff put residents at increased risk of harm
Insufficient COVID testing for residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic put residents at increased risk of harm
The current state reimbursement model for nursing homes gives a financial incentive to owners of for-profit nursing homes to transfer funds to related parties (increasing their own profit) instead of investing in higher levels of staffing and PPE
Lack of nursing home compliance with executive order requiring communication with family members caused avoidable pain and distress
Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk
In a press conference on Feb. 3, O’Mara took particular issue with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 directive that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.
“The very next day the American Medical Directors Association, the society for long-term care providers in this country, came out with a statement saying they were concerned about that order,” O’Mara said. “Yet the governor proceeded under that order for another 45 days, sending fire into dry grass.”
Earlier in the week, O’Mara had moved a motion for a vote by the Senate Investigations Committee to issue subpoenas to the Cuomo administration to compel testimony and obtain documents, emails, phone records and all other information related to the administration’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.
“We will not be muted in our request to get to the bottom of what the real numbers are, and what the real devastation that was brought by the March 25 directive is,” he said.
According to O’Mara, there hasn’t been a definitive determination from the attorney general on how that directive affected the fatalities in long-term care facilities.
“Those [report numbers] are a sampling,” he said. “It’s not a complete picture, and we deserve the complete picture.”
