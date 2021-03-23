ITHACA, NY -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped in Ithaca on Monday afternoon to promote the relief measures passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, which he called “the most significant piece of legislation in decades.” The plan was passed earlier this month and included $1.9 trillion worth of economic assistance through a variety of avenues, including a third round of stimulus checks.
Standing beneath Cinemapolis’ marquee, Schumer touted the Save Our Stages provision, which includes $1.25 billion for independent live venues, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions, as well as allows venues to access paycheck protection plan loans. The Save Our Stages program will open to applications on April 8.
He also spoke to the billions of dollars going to localities in the US; Ithaca will receive $17 million and Tompkins County will receive $19.82 million. Additionally, Cornell will receive $33 million, Ithaca College $11.89 million and Tompkins Cortland Community College $7.5 million.
“My first priority has been relief,” Schumer said.
Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick called the plan “remarkable,” and said he’s never seen a piece of legislation so large and progressive. He added that the money Ithaca receives is fairly flexible, and can go toward things like paving streets and bringing employees back from furlough.
“This did not seem possible a year ago,” he said of the bill.
Brett Bossard, owner of Cinemapolis, said the theater was “saved largely by relief efforts.” Adding, “This is not just a grant for art’s sake, it’s strengthening small businesses across the state.”
Ithaca College employee Latishia Abdellatif spoke about the stimulus checks she had received and how as a single mother it’s given her financial relief as she’s struggled to make ends meet throughout the pandemic.
“I had to make some tough choices,” she said. “I was hit hard. Me and my kids are sleeping better at night knowing we can turn the lights on the next day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.