The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) has announced the opening of its new live lungfish exhibit at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, NY. The permanent exhibit features a live African lungfish named Tembea (from the Swahili word for “walk”) and allows visitors a glimpse into the middle Devonian period (about 370 million years ago), including the first tetrapods (4-legged backboned animals) that walked on land, to which lungfishes are closely related.
Lungfish are large-bodied freshwater fish with an “eel-like” body shape and must breathe air to survive. African lungfish have “thread-like” pectoral and pelvic fins, which enable them to walk along the bottom of bodies of water or climb onto land. African Lungfish live in swamps, riverbeds, floodplains, and river deltas throughout much of central Africa and are known to be able to survive without food or water for extended periods.
Tembea was donated to the Museum by Cornell Professor Willy Bemis, a world authority on lungfishes, who shared insight into the animal’s journey to its new home with PRI: “Like many freshwater aquarium fishes from Africa, Tembea was wild-captured as a small juvenile and legally imported to the United States in 2007. Lungfishes, however, do not make good household pets because they quickly grow too large for most aquarium systems and also live a long time. Some lungfish have lived to be nearly 100 years old, and African Lungfish, like Tembea, usually live to be 20 years old in captivity. I am confident she will enjoy a long life in her new home at the Museum of the Earth. Given the long-term commitment needed to care for lungfishes, these tasks are best left to professionals who can provide both care and continuity for captive lungfishes.”
PRI’s Associate Director for Philanthropy and Communications Amanda Schmitt Piha stated, “We are so grateful for Willy’s generosity in sharing Tembea with us at PRI. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to have access to and learn from Tambea’s presence at the Museum of the Earth.” Schmitt Piha added, “On behalf of PRI, I would also like to thank Willy for his contributions to the study of lungfishes.”
To learn more about PRI or the lungfish exhibit, please visit www.priweb.org
