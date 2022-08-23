2022-08-23_03-54-40.jpg

The Southbound lane of Ithaca Road between "5 Corners" and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 23, for repair and installation of new water service. The City's Department of Public Works suggests using Cornell Street or Dryden Road as detours.

