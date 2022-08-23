The Southbound lane of Ithaca Road between "5 Corners" and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 23, for repair and installation of new water service. The City's Department of Public Works suggests using Cornell Street or Dryden Road as detours.
Section Of Southbound Ithaca Road Closed During Morning Commute
Title
