2022-08-24_03-39-53.jpg

The 200 block of South Albany Street, between West Clinton and West Green Streets, which was closed on Tuesday, August 23, at 3 p.m. for emergency water main repair, is expected to remain closed until 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24. The City Department of Public Works, Water & Sewer Division warns that residents and businesses in the area may experience temporary periods of low or no water pressure. The City suggests using Fayette Street or South Geneva Street as detours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you