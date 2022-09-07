2022-09-06_14-45-01.jpeg

Oak Avenue, between Summit Street and Elmwood Avenue, will be closed to through traffic through Friday, October 8, at 3:30 p.m. for installation of a new sewer. The Ithaca Department of Public Works, Water & Sewer Division suggests that Dryden Road be used as an alternate route.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you