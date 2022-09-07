Oak Avenue, between Summit Street and Elmwood Avenue, will be closed to through traffic through Friday, October 8, at 3:30 p.m. for installation of a new sewer. The Ithaca Department of Public Works, Water & Sewer Division suggests that Dryden Road be used as an alternate route.
