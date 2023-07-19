In October 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Jason Fane’s Ithaca Renting Company (IRC), a local landlord and development company that owns more than 500 units across the city, on the grounds that the company refused to accept Section 8 housing vouchers in violation of New York State housing laws.
The Section 8 program helps to provide access to safe and secure housing for seniors, people with disabilities, and low income individuals.
After months of deliberation, New York State Supreme Court Judge Marc G. Masler dismissed the lawsuit on June 27 asserting that the Attorney General’s argument was fundamentally flawed because requiring landlords to accept Section 8 vouchers is a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches.
As a result of the ruling, the 2019 amendment that made it illegal for landlords to deny renting to individuals based on their source of income has been declared unconstitutional. The ruling has sparked concern among housing activists who worry that it will make it more difficult for vulnerable populations to access affordable housing.
The ruling explains that the IRC “first contend that the source of income anti discrimination statute is unconstitutional because it compels landlords to participate in Section 8 — which is a voluntary program under federal law — thereby impermissibly requiring landlords to waive their rights under the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.”
According to the ruling the Office of the Attorney General agreed that Section 8 is a voluntary program, but contended that Human Rights Law did not mandate participation in Section 8 because the law “merely prohibits [landlords] from denying an applicant for an apartment based on their source of income.”
The ruling goes on to say that the argument from the Attorney General’s office is “fundamentally flawed for the simple reason that…a landlord cannot accept a Section 8 housing voucher as payment for rent without agreeing to participate in Section. 8, which, in turn, requires that the landlord authorized warrant less searches of the rental property and the landlord's records.”
According to Masler, forced compliance in the Section 8 program requires landlords to enter Housing Assistance Payment contracts, which mandate landlords to “consent to inspection…at such times as the PHA determines necessary.” This requirement could conflict with New York State law prohibiting landlords from entering a tenants apartment without providing a “reasonable notice” except in cases of an emergency.
In addition, it requires that landlords provide the PHA, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the US Comptroller General with “full and free access” to rental units and “other records of the owner that are relevant to the HAP contract, which includes “any computers, equipment, or facilities containing such records.” As a result of the ruling, landlords could potentially refuse to have their units inspected before renting them out.
In response to the ruling, the IRC issued a press release saying that the “decision by Justice Masler striking down as unconstitutional the 2019 amendment to the Landlord Tenant law (which compelled participation by landlords statewide in the voluntary federal section 8 program0 is a victory of the rights of small business owners and the civil liberties of every citizen.”
New York State Assembly Member Anna Kelles responded to the ruling saying that she was “deeply disappointed that Jason Fane and his team would invest so much money and effort to look for a technical loophole to avoid being part of creating equitable access to housing in our community.”
State Senator Lea Webb has also called the court's ruling “disappointing” saying that “It is unconscionable to deny housing to individuals based on their source of income.”
Following the ruling, the Ithaca Tenants Union released a statement saying, “This decision is eerily similar to the national Supreme Court’s attacks on Affirmative Action and LGBTQ rights: right-wing courts are aggressively targeting Black Americans and other minorities across the country, overturning democratically enacted anti-discrimination laws.” The statement continued saying, “With this ruling, Judge Masler has decreed that landlords’ freedom to discriminate matters more than tenants’ freedom to live. He is dead wrong. We encourage Attorney General Letitia James to appeal this ruling, and to use every avenue possible to protect New Yorkers’ hard-fought victories for racial and economic justice.”
