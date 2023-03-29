The executive director of Second Wind Cottages, David Shapiro, announced the organization would be pulling its application for the Community Recovery Fund during the March 22 Tompkins County Legislature meeting after speaking about the opposition the organization has faced from the Town of Newfield.
Second Wind Cottages are permanent supportive housing units in Newfield for men experiencing homelessness. The organization has also started a new project to house women in Dryden. Second Wind operates on a Housing First model that prioritizes giving people access to permanent supportive housing before tackling larger issues relating to mental health or substance use. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says, “The Housing First approach views housing as the foundation for life improvement.”
Shapiro spoke about “the hard work, dedication, and resiliency” that the organization has shown throughout the construction of their supportive housing units. However, as a result of increasing community opposition in Newfield, he said that he made the decision to pull Second Wind’s application for the Community Recovery Fund to avoid animosity with the Town of Newfield, adding that the organization’s board of directors was not interested in continuing to defend itself amidst mounting criticism.
"We were getting a lot of what seems like animosity from the people in the town, and we don't want to be bad neighbors," Shapiro said. "Some of that animosity made it feel like the guys we support were being stigmatized further, and we didn't like that, either."
The Community Recovery Fund is a county-wide grant program that awarded Second Wind with a $510,098 grant to expand their supportive housing operation by calling for the development of additional “campsites”. After the grant was awarded to Second Wind, the Newfield Town Board approved a two-year moratorium on building “campsites” in an attempt to block the expansion.
Legislator Randy Brown (R-Newfield) proposed a resolution that would have removed Second Wind Cottages’ application to the Community Recovery Fund, citing the Town of Newfield’s recent moratorium on campsites.
Brown said that he thinks that Second Wind has done a much better job of addressing local homelessness than any other organization, but that the current location in Newfield is not the right spot for the organization to expand.
“I would support county funds for a Second Wind-style model somewhere else in Newfield, but not there. It’s just a bad spot,” Brown said.
Brown added that he decided to propose this resolution after 50 Newfield residents spoke out against Second Wind's proposal for expanding campsites at a recent public hearing.
"I think the town of Newfield has made it very clear," Brown said. "Ninety-plus percent of the people are against the expansion in the campsites, so I will be against it."
According to Brown, if the legislature pushes through this support for Second Wind, “another moratorium will be put in place, and we will be right back here in another six months.”
Dawson said that she would like to see a “meeting of the minds” between the Town of Newfield and Second Wind, but that she “firmly believes that Newfield, like any other municipality, has a right to make decisions about what it wants within its community… I don’t feel that we as a county should violate the comity we owe a constituent municipality by forcing something on them that they don’t want.”
An opposing resolution to allow Second Wind to submit a revised application for funding was proposed by Legislator Anne Koreman (D-Ulysses). Koreman’s proposed resolution accepted Second Wind’s revised application calling for 12 cottages rather than 18 campsites. According to Koreman, “the cottages have been a proven method of addressing homelessness for individuals.”
In response to Brown’s resolution, Legislator Greg Mezey (D-Dryden) spoke about how Second Wind residents should be treated like any other community members. Additionally, he believes that they are being unfairly targeted by some rhetoric on the issue.
“I think it's really unfortunate the way in which some of the residents of these homes are being talked about and traded around like a commodity,” Mezey said.
Mezey added that it was “painful” to hear Brown “make the assertion that another moratorium would come if this moved forward,” because that shows a sign that local government is “taking a targeted approach to kick people out of their community.”
“Local governments are here to support people in need and shouldn’t pick who should and shouldn’t have access to housing or services,” Mezey said.
In response to comments on the proposed campsite moratorium, Mezey said that he couldn’t stand behind the idea of changing the rules mid-game.
“Right now this is our chance to do something and we can push it off and say we don’t want these people here…but there’s an organization that put together a program that is better than any other program right now addressing the issue, but we don’t want more of that…and that, to me, is so unfortunate,” he said. “If we sit here and vote this down, then we should just take the unhoused conversation off the table because we are failing to do anything at all”
Additionally, Legislator Travis Brooks (D-Ithaca) shared a personal reflection on his experience with red-lining — which is a discriminatory practice that involves the systemic denial of “mortgages, insurance loans, and other financial services to residents of certain areas based on their race or ethnicity,” according to the Cornell Law School.
Brooks said that when he hears, “we don’t want them here,” it makes him think of his family being discriminated against for purchasing a home because they were Black. He added that it’s a problem when a community says “we have enough of them” and starts changing the rules to keep people out.
Koreman reflected on the history of a recent affordable housing proposal in Trumansburg, which “got smaller” because of the “hoops that Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services had to jump through” during the approval process. She said there was more actual public support for the project than showed up during the initial public comments and newspaper editorials, which were initially loudly in opposition.
Following debate, Brown’s resolution failed 5-9 with legislators Brown, Dawson, Lane, Shurtleff and Sigler in favor. In contrast, Koremans resolution passed with a vote of 8 to 6, with legislators Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing), Mike Lane (D-Dryden), Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton), Mike Sigler (R-Lansing), Randy Brown (R-Newfield), and Rich John (D-Ithaca) opposed.
This enabled Second Wind to re-submit a revised application — which came as a surprise to Town of Newfield Supervisor Michael Allinger. He questioned whether it was fair to give Second Wind a second chance at gaining funding that other applicants were denied.
"I would have liked to have seen some of the other projects get a second resubmission," Allinger said. "But I think the real question in my mind was why they decided it wasn't fair for Second Wind to have a resubmission, and based on that, they voted it down in committee, and yet, went ahead and voted it through in the full legislature."
In response to arguments that Second Wind should not have been granted a chance to submit a modified application, Shapiro said none of the other successful applicants had the law changed on them — referencing Newfield’s recent moratorium on campsites.
"When you have that much money and that many applications, there's always going to be people that feel like the process wasn't helpful to them," Shapiro said.
Brown said that other applicants for funds under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) have to deal with the possibility of unforeseen complications interfering with their plans. He reasoned that since none of the other applicants had a chance to re-apply with a modified proposal, neither should Second Wind.
"Things could always happen, and that was discussed in prior ARPA meetings," Brown said. "It just so happens that the roadblock in Newfield is the moratorium. But that's up to them. Those things are common things that happen in planning and most legislators should be fully aware of them."
Brown expressed his belief that the money allocated to Second Wind would have a more positive and immediate impact when used by other applicants. He said homelessness has been a problem for decades, and that it is unfair that Newfield should have to shoulder the burden without being asked.
"Newfield didn't like that you put this project to them without even talking to them about it, right?" Brown said. "I mean, who else wants 25 campsites, right? Let's put it downtown or in the middle of Fall Creek. No one would ever want to do that, right?"
Allinger said there was not much the Town of Newfield could do now that the legislature had made its decision, but he said he hopes to work with Shapiro and the other leadership of Second Wind to come up with a sensible plan for growth. According to him, the proposed expansion is too fast and has too little support from emergency responses, which would not only be detrimental for Newfield residents, but also those staying at Second Wind.
"Second Wind is already a part of our community," Allinger said. "They've been a part of our community since 2013. I would like to see our community take care of each other."
Shapiro decided to speak with the board of Second Wind to seek further input. He said he has no desire to be in conflict with Newfield, and encouraged Brown and Allinger to engage in dialogue with him on how Second Wind can be a good neighbor to the rest of Newfield.
"They can disagree with us and still be part of the process with us," Shapiro said. "Sometimes, it's the people who have different opinions who help you learn the most about how to change in the right way. So, I would really encourage Randy [Brown] and anyone else that has opposition to be a part of the process with us. Let us know your concerns and let us see if we can offer good responses to them."
Despite Shapiro’s eagerness to build positive relationships in Newfield, in the days following the legislature's vote Second Wind announced in a post on Facebook that they would withdraw their application again and postpone plans to expand permanent supportive housing services in Newfield because “the stigma associated with homelessness and addiction still resonates throughout our communities.”
The post said that the organization knows that the community would benefit from more affordable permanent supportive housing for everyone and that they hope the Town of Newfield will eventually understand that Second Wind residents are their neighbors and that they’re “worthy of love and belonging.”
