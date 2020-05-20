Another shots fired report is being investigated by Ithaca Police Department, this one taking place in the West End.
Police responded to the scene around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday night, after reports of multiple gun shots in the area of Elm Street and Chestnut Street. Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene, who reported a silver sedan speeding out of the area after the incident.
No injuries were reported.
It's the second report of a shots fired investigation this week, as another was reported in downtown Ithaca on Saturday night.
The investigation into the incidents is still going. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline 607-330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.