A second student has tested negative for 2019 novel Coronavirus, according to public health officials. This comes two days after another student at Cornell University tested negative for the virus. As of now, there are still no confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in New York State and the community’s risk remains low. Any and all Cornell University students who need support should contact Cornell Health at (607) 255-5155.
The coronavirus has become a massive epidemic in China over the last few weeks, with over 20,000 infected and over 600 dead, mainly in the Wuhan province. The illness has had a minimal presence so far in the United States, with only about a dozen people infected. There are no confirmed cases in New York State still.
Cornell announced at the end of January that it was ending all school-related travel to China. Cornell has a significant Chinese student population, with over 2,000 students from the country. Officials from Cornell University have previously urged the campus community to not target the Chinese community at the school as a result of the country's outbreak.
Here are the resource links being offered by the Tompkins County Health Department:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NYS DOH: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
Visit the CDC’s Traveler’s Health webpage for the latest travel health notices at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
For more information call 607-274-6604 or go to www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health. Find us on Facebook @TompkinsPublicHealth and Twitter@TompkinsHealth.
