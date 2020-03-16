The second positive COVID-19 case, announced today by the Tompkins County Health Department, has been confirmed to be from the Ithaca College community, just as the first was. The announcement was made in a campus-wide email sent out on Monday night.
Ithaca College President Shirley Collado said in the email that it is not believed the second case has any connection to the first, and that a contact investigation is taking place into the newly announced positive test. Samples were taken and sent for testing on March 11, and the person has been in isolation since then.
"I want to be clear that the health department will not make public any information regarding the identity of individual who has tested positive, and the college aligns itself with this important practice," Collado wrote. "Our disclosure that the two individuals who have tested positive to date are members of our campus community is driven entirely by our commitment to be transparent with you around the public health crisis as it gains traction in Tompkins County."
Collado said other members of the IC community who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by the health department if they have to undergo something further, like quarantine or testing. The last contact investigation resulted in 12 people found to be exposed, but it's unclear yet if they've been told to self-quarantine or have been tested and are self-isolating.
"I know this is a challenging time, and I know many members of our community are very worried for themselves, for their loved ones, and for their friends and colleagues on this campus," she said. "Please continue to offer support and understanding to one another as we face this crisis as a strong, unified IC family."
