ITHACA, NY -- Even though school is out, fun activities and learning opportunities for kids abound during the summer months in Ithaca.
The Sciencenter, the Museum of the Earth, and the Cayuga Nature Center are among some of the local institutions that offer both educational and interactive programming during the summer to children. Although some COVID-induced modifications still linger, with summer in full swing and easing pandemic restrictions, these centers have seen both increased visitation and enthusiasm in the past few weeks.
While the Sciencenter’s doors have been open to the public for almost the entirety of the pandemic, summer 2021 operations and crowds look much different than the previous months. With the exception of a mask requirement and a few exhibits that remain closed, the Sciencenter is operating normally for summer 2021.
When the pandemic hit, the center pivoted quickly, reimagining its exhibits to align them to public health requirements and repurposing the space. For example, the museum replaced buttons on exhibits with foot pedals or sensors. To compensate for some closed exhibits, they also added new installations like the pop-up animal room.
“We were able to just kind of change everything about this place and pivot,” Adrienne Testa, director of exhibits and facilities, said. “It was really hard for us to sort of switch our thinking, and it was a lot of work to move all the exhibits off of the floor and store them in different places.”
While reopening almost all of its regular exhibits, the center has also retained many of the modifications it made and exhibits it added during the worst months of the pandemic. Since resuming mostly normal operations this summer, the Sciencenter has seen a “huge uptick” in membership and engagement.
“It was hard to walk through here and feel like the museum was empty,” Testa said. “It's a huge relief to have everybody back. It’s a morale boost to see tons of kids running around and playing.”
In addition to offering their summer camp this summer — albeit with a smaller group this year — the center offers a free community science program every Saturday. The program takes place outside, welcoming special guest scientists and other members of the community to participate in science-in-action activities.
The 18-hole mini golf course remains open for the summer. Visitors can explore science-themed obstacles such as watching the ball erupt out of a volcano and witness the power of centripetal force at the loop-the-loop obstacle.
The Sciencenter continues to innovate during the summer with the construction and development of a new exhibit, “Life on the Edge,” in the old amphitheater. It is slated to be open in the fall, but visitors can still come try the prototype exhibits like programming a rover and searching for microbes in dirt.
Although the indoor lodge at the Cayuga Nature Center remains closed to the public for the summer, the center has an abundance of outdoor trails, exhibits and programs open to the public. Visitors can go to the Pollinator Garden to see monarchs and swallowtails, experience views of the forest from the six-story treehouse, hike on five miles of trails, or view live animals in the outdoor exhibits.
The summer season has brought the return of popular programs at the center such as Eco-Explorers, which have rotating themes. Themes include “Meet our Vegetable Garden” during which participants will visit the vegetable garden and learn about the gardening process, and “Stream Stroll” which will teach participants about the creatures living in the stream.
The center hosted this program last summer, but this year it is even more popular.
“The program is definitely gaining a lot more traction, and it really encourages families to get outside and have fun but also offers a really great hands-on educational program.” Maya Rodgers, the center’s Integrated Marketing Manager said. “We're not in the thick of the global pandemic anymore and we have gotten a lot of families attending.”
Last year due to the pandemic, the Nature Center was not able to offer its camps. With eased pandemic restrictions, however, this year camps have returned for summer 2021. According to Rodgers, the already-popular camps have seen a surge in popularity — almost all slots for the summer have already been filled.
“Summer camp has been a staple at the nature center for many years,” she said. “Because we weren't able to have it last year, I think people were super excited that it was being offered again this summer.”
Like pre-pandemic years, the summer camps will cater to children ages 4-12. Preschoolers (ages 4 and 5) will participate in week-long camps like “Amazing Arthropods” and “Jurassic Jamboree.” Older children (ages 6-12) will partake in camp programs ranging from “Underwater Worlds” to “Habitats are Home.”
According to Rodgers, in person activities are both more enriching and engaging, especially for activities like meet-and-greets with the animal ambassadors, which teaches participants about the animals and their habitats.
“With the virtual programs, you don't really get the same hands-on interaction with kids,” she said. “It's a lot harder to call on kids and to really engage them online. Kids being able to ask questions in person has been super helpful and overall just interacting with educators has been really beneficial to them.”
Like Cayuga Nature Center, the Museum of the Earth is a public educational venue under the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI). According to Maureen Bickely, Museum Education and Prep Lab Manager, the museum is not offering its usual array of programming this summer.
“This year, we did not plan as many children programs,” she said. “Up to this year, everything was virtual, and we thought we could start doing some in-person programming, but because children are not vaccinated, I wasn’t comfortable with the thought of bringing them close together.”
Bickley said that the Museum of the Earth is letting the Nature Center conduct most of the PRI’s family oriented programming due to its capacity to host outdoor activities and events.
“Getting kids outside is the best choice over the summer, especially with them not being vaccinated yet” she said. “So that's why we kind of moved things to the Nature Center where it can be done outdoors.”
Despite its decreased programming this summer, almost all of its exhibits — the museum’s main attractions — are open to the public. This summer, visitors can learn more about climate change in “Changing Climate: Our Future, Our Choice” and can dive into the history of women working in paleontology in “Daring to Dig: Women in American Paleontology.”
Most of the programming available this summer focuses on the latter exhibit. Every Friday, social studies teachers come to the museum and present demonstrations related to fossils and women in paleontology. Individuals ages 12 and over have access to classes through the Illustration Club, where participants learn about a new fossil and draw it, focusing on a new illustration technique each week. For children 11 and under, there is a corresponding, albeit less structured, program. Like the adults, the children can come to look at the fossils and engage in free-drawing activities.
The museum also houses permanent exhibitions such as “Rock of Ages, Sands of Time,” a mural installation by Trumansburg artist Barbara Page that takes viewers on a visual journey 540 million years back in time. Children can head to the Coral Reef Aquaria, which presents two reef ecosystems — the Indo-Pacific and the Caribbean — and learn about the differences between the two. During “Journey Through Time” tours, which are open to the public every Friday until the end of the summer, visitors can traverse the history, life, climate and other features of the earth.
The museum still offers virtual exhibits and adds pre-recorded videos to their YouTube channel, but this summer, it is not offering virtual programming.
“I just think people are pretty much done with the virtual stuff,” Bickely said. “If they can do something and can see it in person, they would much rather do that, so when we talked about having virtual programs, I decided I didn't see the purpose of that.”
Normally, the museum is open seven days a week, but this summer it is only open four days a week — Friday through Monday. According to Bickley, in accordance with usual summer trends, there has been a “dramatic increase” in visitors so far this summer.
Although some COVID restrictions still remain — the Dino Lab remains closed and masks are still mandatory — being able to interact with people and welcome them to the museum has been rewarding.
“It's important that we keep people protected, but it's just so nice to be able to interact with people when I talk about stuff like the earth and the weird animals that live on Earth,” Bickley said. “People can come to my window by the Prep Lab, and it's really nice to be back in person talking to people.”
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
