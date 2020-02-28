With some uncertainty surrounding whether or not the Post Office on N. Tioga Street will consolidate with the post office on Warren Road, Senator Chuck Schumer is asking the U.S. Postal Service to address local concerns. He is urging the U.S. Postal Service to talk with local leaders and stakeholders to reach a mutual agreement about the post office’s future.
Recently, the Post Office signed a short-term lease after being next to Ithaca Town Hall for the last 20 years. Schumer has found that the post office has a great economic impact on the numerous residents and businesses that comprise downtown Ithaca. If the post office consolidated with the facility on Warren Road, residents and businesses would either have to drive or use Rte. 37 on TCAT.
“Ithaca’s historic downtown post office is a pillar of the city’s business district, with countless residents and commercial institutions dependent on its central location and easy accessibility for their postal needs,” said Senator Schumer. “USPS needs to deliver on local concerns and negotiate in good faith to ensure a long-term solution for the post office that boosts Ithaca.”
Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) Gary Ferguson, has cited the growth that has occurred within downtown Ithaca as the primary factor for keeping the post office where it is. Mayor Svante Myrick sent Schumer a letter several weeks ago addressing this problem and demanding there be action taken.
“Ithaca’s downtown post office location is critical to the operations and health of many downtown businesses as well as over 10,000 residents who live within walking distance of the office,” Myrick said in a press release with Schumer's letter. “I am grateful for Senator Schumer’s help in communicating the importance of maintaining the post office location downtown and we look forward to continuing to work with the USPS and the Town of Ithaca to ensure that we can maintain this busy and active facility where the community needs it – in the heart of growing and bustling Downtown Ithaca.”
"Dear Postmaster General Brennan,
I write on behalf of the businesses, organizations and residents of Ithaca, New York, regarding the potential relocation of their post office in downtown Ithaca. Moving the post office to outside the downtown would have a negative economic impact on the hundreds of businesses and community members, which depend on the facility for their postal needs. I strongly urge the USPS to quickly meet with local officials and stakeholders, and begin working with them to establish a mutually acceptable long-term solution.
For years, Ithaca has greatly benefited from the convenience and centrality of its historic downtown post office. Ithaca is a pedestrian-oriented community, and the post office is in the heart of its central business district, with many businesses dependent on the ease of the downtown post office for their operations. The location also services many residents who are reliant on the post office’s accessibility and would be greatly hindered should it move to a more remote location. The City of Ithaca, the Town of Ithaca, and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance have all expressed both overwhelming support to preserve the post office’s downtown location and their willingness to work with the USPS in resolving this matter. This vast coalition demonstrates the great significance of this post office to the community and highlights the need for the USPS to come to the table and hear from local leaders.
Given the importance of this post office, and the potential long-lasting impacts on the Ithaca community, I encourage the USPS to quickly address this issue and begin work to create a permanent solution in conjunction with local leaders, which preserves the accessibility of postal services to the residents and businesses of downtown Ithaca. Thank you for your attention to this important request."
