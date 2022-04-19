ITHACA, NY -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Ithaca and Cornell University on April 14 to celebrate the expansion of the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source (CHESS) lab and bring news of additional federal funding.
The $32 million expansion is funded by the National Science Foundation, in partnership with the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, to build a high magnetic field beamline. The current high-energy synchrotron x-ray at CHESS is one of only two in the country, and the addition of the new beamline will reportedly exceed scientific capabilities of any other facility in the world. Schumer said the new capabilities will “help spur scientific discoveries in a range of fields, from quantum materials research to chemistry and biology.” He also noted that CHESS has already played a role in a multitude of medical discoveries and scientific breakthroughs, including contributing to two Nobel Prizes.
Schumer added that the expansion will support more than 150 new jobs in the science and tech fields at CHESS, plus another 150 construction jobs.
The high-energy synchrotron light source has a wide breadth of uses. Assemblywoman Anna Kelles joined Schumer and explained that the specialty x-ray machine can be used for archeological purposes such as picking up on the metal particles in ink to read print on scrolls that can’t be opened, or in horticulture by tracking and tracing metals through plants without damaging them.
Schumer also announced an additional $8.5 million in federal funding for CHESS, which he said will help “further solidify America’s position as the global leader in cutting-edge technology.” This funding will allow the U.S. Air Force’s Applied Research in Materials program to use a sub-facility at CHESS consisting of two high-energy x-ray beamlines optimized for Air Force research needs. This will reportedly enable researchers, collaborators and equipment manufacturers to employ real-time, three-dimensional x-ray characterization methods to test a range of structural and functional materials.
Cornell President Martha Pollack called the day “an amazing milestone for CHESS.”
“CHESS is one of the crown jewels of scientific exploration here at Cornell, and Sen. Schumer deeply understands and appreciates the vital role CHESS plays at Cornell and beyond,” she said.
