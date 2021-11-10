ITHACA, NY -- A school bus was struck by a gunshot on Nov. 9 in Ithaca. Police responded to the 300 block of West Seneca Street at 6:25 p.m. and located a school bus that had a single projectile hole on the entrance door. No students were on the bus and the driver was uninjured. It’s unclear if there’s any connection to the gunshots that led to a massive manhunt in Cayuga Heights earlier that afternoon.
Anyone with information about this crime or others should contact Ithaca Police Department through one of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtip
