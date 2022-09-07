The City of Ithaca’s Board of Education meeting on September 6 was dominated by conversations about making changes to the schools code of conduct.
During the meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Ithaca City School District, Lily Talcott said that the board of education has been working on rewriting the code of conduct since 2018. The following year they established the Code of Conduct Advisory Council to continue working towards those goals.
However, when COVID-19 became a top priority, efforts to rewrite the code of conduct were left unfinished. As the pandemic subsides, Taclott says that those efforts have begun again.
The proposed changes to the code of conduct aim to transform it from a punitive document to a restorative one.
Board of Education President Dr. Sean Everly Bradwell said, “We’ve spent a lot of time on this policy committee talking about how the language of the code of conduct is sort of a reference to a penal code…Our previous code of conduct was very specific and non-flexible from my perspective. It had no restorative practices.” Bradwell continued saying that the board is “trying to rewrite the code of conduct in a way that provides more examples of restorative practices.”
According to Bradwell, even though the code of conduct has been rewritten there’s no guaranteed schedule to pass it moving forward. In the meantime, he says that the board will start holding “listening sessions” to better understand how restorative justice practices can be implemented in schools.
When the Board of Education does pass a new code of conduct, it will require a 45 day notice for a public hearing. However, for legal reasons the new code wouldn’t go into effect until the following school year. So even if it does get passed before the end of this calendar year, the new code of conduct wouldn’t be implemented until the 2023-24 school year.
