Following a tumultuous election in May that changed the structure of the Ithaca City School Board, the Board Of Education, which is usually a nine-member organization, was left one member short.
Right now, it looks like the Ithaca City Board of Education is going to be left with an eight-member board going into the 2022-23 school year. An official decision regarding how to fill the vacancy on the Board of Education has yet to be made.
After longtime Board of Education member Rob Ainslie was voted out and Kelly Evens resigned, they were replaced by Karen Yearwood and Jill Tripp following a controversial election last May. However, according to the Ithaca City School District website, Board of Education member Nicole LaFave—whose term is set to expire in June 2024—has also resigned from the board. It remains unclear how the vacancy created by her resignation will be managed.
During an August 23 meeting of the Ithaca City School Board, the board discussed several options they have available to them to fill the vacancy created by the departure of LaFave. According to the Board of Education President, Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell, there are three options on the table regarding how to fill the vacancy. The board can either organize a special election, appoint someone to fill the vacancy, or choose to leave the position vacant.
During the meeting Bradwell said, “if the board does choose to leave the seat vacant, the commissioner of education could force us to appoint somebody or force the board or command the board to appoint somebody. But that has not happened that I'm aware of for quite some time.”
According to the Board of Education, putting together a special election would cost the district somewhere between $60,000 to $80,000. As a result, very few districts hold special elections because of the costs associated with them. In addition, a special election would require the board to notify the public at least 45 days in advance of election day, and a person wouldn’t fill the seat for at least 60 days.
If the vacancy created by the departure of LaFave is filled through a special election then the replacement would remain in their position on the board until 2024. However, if the board chooses to appoint someone to fill the vacancy then their position would end in May of 2023.
While appointing someone to fill the vacancy allows the district to avoid the costs associated with organizing a special election, some board members said that they felt uncomfortable with the prospect of appointing a replacement given the “messiness” of the last election.
“I don't know who we could appoint just out of nowhere…I wouldn't be comfortable appointing anyone based on who was voted for in the spring,” said Board of Education member Erin Croyle.
According to Dr. Patricia Wasyliw, who has served on the Board of Education since 2011, “In the years that I’ve been on the board we have done one of two things. We have either appointed the next highest vote getter or left the spot vacant.” She continued saying, “I am personally not in favor of spending another couple of months and close to $100,000 on a special election, but I have always been uncomfortable with the idea of eight people choosing someone to be on the board who hasn’t been voted for.”
According to Wasyliw, “we have left the position vacant just as often as we have filled it.” However, she also said that if an appointment was made, the person should be chosen from a random pool of former board members since there is “a lot of training and knowledge” associated with doing the job.
During the meeting Wasyliw said, “there’s a former board member who got three votes fewer than the person who stepped off the board. I have no idea whether that person would be interested or not.”
Board member Eldrid Harris came out in favor of appointing someone to fill the vacancy saying, “my instinct is to use the opportunity to appoint someone who either has been with us in the trenches before or use the opportunity to look at appointing someone who’s a rising young superstar in the community.”
However Jill Tripp, who was recently elected to the Board of Education in May said, “I find the reasons for not appointing anyone very compelling.” For example, Tripp says that by not making an appointment the board can save money and “avoid possible inter-familial conflict about who the person appointed is.”
A straw poll was conducted at the end of the meeting at the recommendation of Tripp. Following the poll, two board members voted to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, four members voted to leave the position vacant, and two members abstained.
How about this: Keep the 8 member board until the next scheduled election. If the board is ever split down the middle, then they just flip a coin. Cost: 1 cent.
