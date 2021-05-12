ITHACA, NY -- Nicole LaFave was born and raised in Harlem, New York and came to Ithaca to earn her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a concentration in juvenile criminal studies and race and ethnic relations, and minor in Africana studies. While studying at the Center for Culture, Race and Ethnicity, she found her passion for exploring race relations in the United States and began exploring strategies for denouncing oppressive systems.
She decided to stay in Ithaca after college because she believed the city had the power and ambition to cultivate a space where true social change is possible and sustainable. She is a former member of the Ithaca City Community Police Board and is a co-founding member of Black Lives Matter Ithaca and is engaged in several community initiatives around social justice and equity. LaFave is currently the assistant director of diversity alumni programs at Cornell University.
She said she decided to seek re-election because she believes education is a basic human right.
“I believe that all children have light, curiosity, joy and brilliance to be developed and harvested,” she said. “I believe teachers are doing some of the hardest work there is, securing the world’s future, firing those membranes and cells within children’s brains to ask questions, encouraging them to explore and believing they all deserve to be loved, supported and held in compassion.”
She added that the pandemic has turned public education on its side and that it’s given the community an opportunity to rethink what education can look like.
“And I desire to be at the decision-making table to say yes to loving, supporting, including and engaging all students, regardless of socioeconomic class, race, religion, gender and any other identity that keeps children from being seen and encouraged.”
LaFave is also running to represent her district in the Tompkins County Legislature.
The Ithaca City School District Board of Education election is on Tuesday, May 18. There are four candidates running for three positions: newcomer Kelly Evans and incumbents Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang and Ann Reichlin. Read a bit about each candidate and make an informed decision next Tuesday. Visit IthacaCitySchools.org/vote to find your polling location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.