School board candidate profile: Moira Lang

ITHACA, NY -- Moira Lang is a former teacher who retired in June 2014 and joined the Board of Education a year later. She spent 35 years as a secondary English teacher, 25 of those at Ithaca High School. Her long experience with the Ithaca City School District extends beyond her own experience — her daughter and six nieces all attended Ithaca schools and her daughter has been an English teacher at Lehman Alternative Community School for the past decade.
While she was a teacher, Lang served on numerous committees and was a participant in and leader of diverse projects including the ICSD Secondary Language Arts Curriculum Committee, the Ithaca Writing Project and the IHS WISE Program. She worked at IHS until 2010 and spent her final four years teaching at Robert College of Istanbul, Turkey.
In her current role with the Board of Education, Lang serves on the curriculum, human resources and policy committees. She’s also the liaison to Belle Sherman Elementary School and Lehman Alternative Community School.
Lang said she originally decided to run for the board for the first time six years ago because “I had the time, energy, interest and a background in the district.”
“I still have those credentials, as well as a wealth of knowledge gained during my service,” she said. “In addition, I feel a deep commitment to use my experience and knowledge to help shepherd the district through the unprecedented challenges of the year.”
She added that her work on the board has been “particularly time-consuming, stressful, and sometimes heart-wrenching during the pandemic,” but that it has continued to be a growth experience.
“I’m grateful to my fellow board members for all I’ve learned from them and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts if I am re-elected,” she said.
The Ithaca City School District Board of Education election is on Tuesday, May 18. There are four candidates running for three positions: newcomer Kelly Evans and incumbents Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang and Ann Reichlin. Read a bit about each candidate and make an informed decision next Tuesday. Visit IthacaCitySchools.org/vote to find your polling location.
