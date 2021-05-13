School board candidate profile: Kelly Evans

ITHACA, NY -- Kelly Evans decided to run after getting to know the district through her son, who is a student in the district, and her wife, who works for the schools.
“At this point in time, it feels like we need some fresh air from the current board,” she said. I want to be transparent, and I want to listen to the concerns of the community as well. I don’t think their voices have been heard. They’ve been muzzled quite a bit.”
Evans said she thinks people are too set in their ways and are unwilling to make changes to things that aren’t working. She specifically mentioned the special education program, which her son is in, as something that needs to change.
She also pointed to some of the transparency issues that came up this winter after Superintendent Luvelle Brown announced he was leaving the district and then weeks later reversed that decision. At the same time, there were numerous allegations against him of abusing power and misuse of district funds. The board would not answer questions from the public at meetings during the time, referring to it as a personnel matter.
“I think the transparency piece is my biggest issue,” Evans said. “I don’t understand why there’s so much secrecy at a school district level. Politics has no place in a school district. It should be about the students and the staff that support and teach the students. I feel like our teachers and our staff get pummeled constantly, so that’s really why I decided to run.”
She added that getting some “new blood” on the board would be beneficial in making changes to the board.
“It could be more of a changing of the guard,” she said. “To have someone sit on a school board for 20 years is insane.”
Evans concluded by stating that ultimately, being a member of the school board should be about wanting what’s best for kids.
She is currently the owner of KLE Builders & Lawn Care and has served on numerous academic advisory boards and coached various sports teams in the community.
