ITHACA, NY -- Ann Reichlin is seeking her third term on the Board of Education, and said her motivations for running now are similar as the ones that motivated her six years ago.
“I am passionate about public education and I would like to contribute back to the district that gave my two kids such a solid educational foundation,” she said. “My first run for school board was also inspired by my advocacy as a parent and as a founding member of a non-dormant grassroots parents group — S.O.S. Election Boosters.”
S.O.S. Election Boosters was formed in response to budgetary pressures caused by the tax cap and the impacts of the now-defunct Gap Elimination Adjustment.
Reichlin said her six years of experience on the board have given her more of an understanding of how many of society’s issues intersect within the school system.
“The pandemic has served to further highlight inequality, broadband access disparity and the vital report that teachers and support staff play in the lives of our young people,” she said. “I embrace the district’s mission of dismantling racist systems and it is an honor to have a seat at the table and be part of the conversation.”
Reichlin taught sculpture and drawing as an artist in residence at Brandeis University and as a visiting assistant professor at Hamilton College. She currently teaches art on a freelance basis to young children and exhibits her work in galleries and museums throughout the United States. She is also the parent of two children, a daughter who graduated from IHS in 2018 and a son who graduated from IHS in 2013. She’s also been an active member of NY-23 Votes, a voter registration outreach group in Ithaca.
In her current role on the board, Reichlin serves as a member of the facilities committee and the chair of the legislative advocacy committee. She also serves on the early childhood advisory committee and is the board’s liaison to Fall Creek Elementary School, Early Childhood and the Central New York School Boards Association.
She hopes to use this experience to continue helping the board navigate through the current times.
“The impacts of the pandemic on all aspects of our school community have been profound and serving on the board during a pandemic has been humbling,” she said. “It is my hope that out of this extraordinary disruption we will be able to extract meaningful insights and learn from the numerous innovations that educators made in response to significant challenges.”
The Ithaca City School District Board of Education election is on Tuesday, May 18. There are four candidates running for three positions: newcomer Kelly Evans and incumbents Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang and Ann Reichlin. Read a bit about each candidate and make an informed decision next Tuesday. Visit IthacaCitySchools.org/vote to find your polling location.
