ITHACA, NY -- The unofficial results of the Tompkins County Legislature special lecture to represent district two has Leslie Schill beating Veronica Pillar by just five votes. Currently Schill has 287 votes, while Pillar has 282. However, there are still three military ballots that have until Monday, April 5 to be returned. Though, even if all three are returned and are votes for Pillar, Schill would still win by two votes.
There have been 573 votes counted thus far, with four write-in ballots. The election was to replace Anna Kelles, who was elected to the State Assembly last November. The winner of the election will finish out Kelles’ term, and then have to run for re-election this coming fall. To stay up-to-date on the election results, visit Ithaca.com.
