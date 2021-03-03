After considering running for County Legislature for a few years, Leslie Schill has decided to take the plunge and run for former legislator Anna Kelles’ seat representing District 2 on the Tompkins County Legislature.
“I’ve been incredibly focused on last year’s [presidential] election and learning a lot more about national politics and candidates in local politics,” she said. “I’ve been thinking about how I can make a difference in my own jurisdiction.”
Schill heads up the planning office at Cornell University and had previously worked for the county as a senior planner for about five years from 2007 to 2012.
“I would say my work focused on sustainability,” she said.
Her primary goals for her first year in the Legislature would be to support the efforts of the Health Department in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to provide support for the community.
“I’d make sure we get people vaccinated, get the message out and make sure our community has access,” Schill said. “Then, I’d take advantage of the high visibility of public health and how critical it is and look at other needs of the community. 2020 and 2021 have been brutal for everyone, but for folks already struggling with mental health issues, how can we expand our services? And thinking about children’s mental health and physical well-being, how do we support families?”
Schill also mentioned that she would want to address issues like access to internet and housing.
“That’s another priority of mine, to continue to expand affordable housing and expand housing stock,” she said.
She noted that the lack of housing in Tompkins County and Ithaca specifically have created “excessive prices.”
“It’s really bringing some families to a breaking point,” she said.
Down the line, Schill said she wants to focus on creating an innovative workplace economy, where the county can partner with Tompkins Cortland Community College and larger employers to create a pipeline for youth in trade careers.
“We want to keep our students of today in the community,” she said.
Other causes that are important to her include environmental issues, the fight for racial justice and equity, and creating an excellent and equitable quality of life for residents.
Schill said her experience as a planner has provided her with the skills necessary to be successful as a legislator.
“The bread and butter of a planner is to constantly seek input and check ideas and create a feedback loop,” she said. “It’s bringing many voices together to formulate a design or plan or initiative, then going home and doing some research and bringing new thoughts and peer examples, and then talking it back out. It’s a very collaborative process. Any work I do would bring those planning principles where you draft an idea, get public input and then go back, change it and then put it back out there. That’s the way you get the best outcome.”
And in that vein, Schill said she appreciates the collaborative nature of the Reimagining Public Safety draft report that the county and city of Ithaca released.
“Our community took this mandate far more seriously than many others did,” she said. “There was a really diligent effort to make sure community voices were heard, and I would say they were heard, and the draft recommendations are really reflecting the values of the community […] There’s more work to be done, but it’s a good, important first step. From here I hope the community continues to be the leader in the discussion.”
Schill moved to the area from Washington, D.C., in the late ‘90s. She lived “in Owego in a cabin” and commuted to work at Cornell. Her degree was in Russian linguistics, but she decided to go back to school (at Cornell) to pursue her interest in urban planning. When she finished her degree in 2002, she became a planner for the Parks and Recreation Department back in Washington DC, but after starting a family, she decided Ithaca would be a better place for her. She got a job with Tompkins County in 2007 and has been here ever since.
The special election is slated for March 23. Absentee ballots are available now. The League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual debate on Thursday, March 11. For more information or to submit a question, visit http://www.lwvtompkins.org/.
