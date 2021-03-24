Leslie Schill currently leads Veronica Pillar in the county legislature special election for district two. Schill has 262 votes to Pillar's 259 votes, however absentee ballots have yet to be counted so the race is much too close to call. The results are expected to be official by March 30.
Schill leads Pillar by 3 votes in special election
County Leg. candidates face off before election | Back the Blue, BLM groups rally on Commons | Cinemapolis opens for private parties | Former Sheriff sounds off on police reform | Jacqueline Jones talks Lucy Parsons Read Digital Edition
