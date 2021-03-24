Pillar and Schill

Leslie Schill currently leads Veronica Pillar in the county legislature special election for district two. Schill has 262 votes to Pillar's 259 votes, however absentee ballots have yet to be counted so the race is much too close to call. The results are expected to be official by March 30.

