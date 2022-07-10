On Saturday, 07-09-22, Ithaca Police Officers responded to multiple different reports of burglaries throughout the City of Ithaca.
At 6:37 AM Officers received a report of a burglary at Safelite Auto Glass located at 150 Cecil A. Malone Drive. Officers responded and learned that an undisclosed amount of US Currency had been stolen from inside of a safe located at the business and that an exterior door had also been damaged.
At 7:41 AM Officers responded to the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 161 Cecil A. Malone Drive for a report of an attempted burglary. During an initial investigation it was learned that an unidentified subject wearing a mask attempted to break into the building earlier around 2:30 AM. The suspect also attempted to enter a vehicle parked in the parking lot and a nearby shed with no success. The suspect did however cause property damage while attempting to break into the building.
Officers responded to On the Street Pitas in the 300 Block of Taughannock Boulevard at 8:24 AM for a report that the business at that location had been broken into. Items were removed from within the business to include an undisclosed amount of US Currency and electronics.
A representative of ABC Oriental Rugs at 130 Cecil A. Malone Drive contacted the Ithaca Police Department at 1:05 PM also to a report or a burglary. In this incident the suspect gained entry into a garage at the business and removed property from within.
At 1:21 PM Officers responded to the Warehouse Carpet Outlet at 170 Cecil A. Malone Drive for a report of a vehicle at that location that had been rummaged through. It is unknown if any items were removed from the vehicle.
At this time the above matters are all being investigated. Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
