At the Green Star Food Co-op on Cascadilla Street, groceries aren’t the only thing worth checking out. Every Saturday night starting at 8 p.m., the Green Star parking lot becomes a veritable boogie wonderland in the form of a pop-up roller disco.
Crista Nicole is the creator of the event, somewhat unintentionally starting a small local skating movement after posting about the spot on Facebook and inviting anyone to join.
After a friend brought her to a roller disco in Syracuse last year, Nicole said she and a group of local skaters were inspired to get an indoor roller disco going in Ithaca. Then, the pandemic hit and she decided to switch gears.
“I got tired of waiting,” Nicole said, skating back and forth as she talked. “A month-and-a-half ago, I just posted on my Facebook page and said, ‘I’m going down to this beautiful parking lot under the lights at 8 o'clock Saturday night. I hope someone will join me.’”
And join they did. On this particular night, a cold one at that, half a dozen skaters were lacing up and skating up by the end of the first song. While the average night features around 15 skaters, Nicole said there was a surge in popularity after she started an official Facebook page for the event and the story was picked up by WENY.
At first glance, the parking lot of a grocery store might seem like an odd spot, but it’s one of few spots in Ithaca that has smooth, flat pavement and lots of lights, so people can skate safely at night.
Still, the pop-up isn’t just confined to Greenstar. In the past, Nicole said she has skated in parking garages when it was raining. As more people join the Facebook group, the pop-ups have started happening elsewhere as well.
“It’s starting to take on a life of its own,” Nicole said. “There was a pop-up yesterday and I wasn't even at it, but someone posted pictures and brought their own music and found their own spot. That’s the best part.”
Ithaca isn’t the only place to experience skating throwbacks. Across the country, roller skate sales have spiked as people pick up new hobbies in light of the pandemic.
“It is such a great way to have some socialization at a distance and do something that’s physical and free,” said Grace Ritter, an Ithaca local who came to skate at the pop-up with her daughter. “We started during quarantine as a fun thing to do … We’re really novices but it’s just, like, a creative and exciting activity.”
While the roller disco makes for a great socially-distanced family outing, there were a wide range of age groups in attendance.
Jess Kalams, a junior theatre management major at Ithaca College, came with a group of friends after hearing about the event on Facebook. Kalams said she had been skating for about two years after being inspired by the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Starlight Express,” where the actors famously perform the entire show on roller skates.
Though it was her first time at the pop-up, Kalams said she wished she knew about the event sooner.
“It's a very fun vibe with no pressure and no stakes,” she said. “I’m not the best, but I feel comfortable with everyone here.”
Although many skaters in attendance were relative beginners, the pop-up also attracted some more experienced skaters.
Take Mike Wood, a roller-skating aficionado of sorts. Wood has been skating for over 31 years, growing up in Elmira, down the street from Joycrest Skating Rink. Decades later, he now works at that very same rink, although it has closed for the season due to COVID-19. Instead, Wood and his son travel all over the Northeast looking for open roller rinks, going as far as Pennsylvania.
“Basically, the rinks in PA are a two-hour drive, one way, so it’s four hours of driving in the night and you get to skate for two to three hours,” he said. “It’s just good exercise and fun … It keeps you moving,” he said.
Wood, who gets tested weekly and wears a mask, says he’s not too afraid of the virus, since skating is fairly socially distanced.
“It’s wide open, so it’s not really too crowded or anything.” he said. “It’s more enjoyable when you have people around that you can skate with and see what other people are doing.”
Nicole said she agrees and loves the extra company.
“Most of the people that come I don’t even know, which is the greatest part, because I meet so many new people,” she said.
“Where have all these skaters been all our lives?” a girl asked, seemingly proving Nicole’s point, as she skated through the conversion.
Nicole also made it a point to mention that there is a problem with access to skating in Ithaca.
“A lot of people have reached out to me really wanting to do this, but they don’t own skates,” she said. “There’s nowhere for people to really try it to know if they should buy skates.”
Nicole said the group’s Facebook page has been a useful tool for people looking to buy or sell used pairs. In the past, she has also been happy to lend out an extra pair for the night, if anyone needs it.
Wood came prepared as well, picking up a catalogue and some used skates from Joycrest in case anyone was interested in buying a pair. As luck would have it, one skater ended up buying their first pair that night.
Nicole has not given up the dream of an enclosed skating pavilion in Ithaca, as there is still no place in Ithaca to skate year-round.
“It would be great if the city would build something like that in one of the parks for skating because a lot of cities have that,” she said. “I just want to skate and it would be nice to have a covered, smooth outdoor spot.”
For now, the parking lot remains the best option, and the roller disco doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. In the uncertainty of the pandemic, some people are just happy to be skating by.
