Mayor Svante Myrick announced today that the annual Fourth of July Fireworks show in Ithaca has been canceled.
The Fourth of July fireworks show has been cancelled for 2020. #twithaca— Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) April 9, 2020
The decision was apparently made this week by the show's organizers, the Rotary Club of Ithaca, because fundraising would have had to start very soon if the show was to take place. It would have been much further complicated by the coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent restrictions on group gatherings. Ithaca Festival was also postponed earlier this week, though the Grassroots Festival for July seems to still be scheduled for the time being.
"You might know how important the 4th of July celebration is to me," Myrick wrote on Facebook. "It's always been my favorite holiday and I worked to bring the fireworks back to Ithaca eight years ago. The Rotary has taken over and operated the show for the last several years. A difficult choice made by the organizers at Rotary - but I believe it is the right choice. With too many variables and other focuses for philanthropy it makes sense. I will work with Rotary to make sure 2021 is the largest celebration yet."
