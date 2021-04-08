ITHACA, NY -- Amanda David is the owner of Rootwork Herbals, a local business that operates throughout Central New York. David resides in Brooktondale, New York, and has been named a winner of Ball Canning’s “Made for More” Small Business Fund for giving back to her community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rootwork Herbals offers herbal products, herb education, free health clinics and a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) garden. Rootwork Herbals does not have a set location, but operates from several places, though David is a co-owner of Bramble, an herb shop located in Press Bay Alley in Ithaca. David sells products in person at their store, but also operates out of her house by selling products online. David has her products made at a local farm and the BIPOC garden.
David was chosen as one of 10 top finalists to receive a $10,000 grant on March 23 so that she can continue to expand her business throughout the Ithaca community. Thousands of people across the nation applied for the grant.
“I’m just so incredibly grateful,” David said. “That community support just really… is reassuring and allows you to feel good about the work that you’re doing in the community.”
David said she is extremely grateful to Newell Brands for creating the “Made For More” Small Business Fund. Newell Brands launched the fund in December 2020 to support and admire small businesses who continued to support their communities throughout the pandemic.
When the pandemic began, people turned to new ways of how to stay healthy, and David saw an increase in community support during this time.
“A lot of people were seeking things that you could do at home, kind of alternative things to help support their immune system, to help maybe mitigate the symptoms.”
Many people from all over the community came to the business for consultations, education about herbs for immunity and herbs for respiratory support and other facilities the business offers.
David provides products for respiratory support and things for immunity. With the grant, David has plans to expand the clinic as well as having its in-person location at Bramble, and still providing products virtually. The grant money will help provide in-person space for clinics.
“It’s really amazing,” David said. “It’s really mind blowing... I just feel so blessed and honored and really want to make sure that we, in turn, are supporting the community because the community showed us so much support.”
The BIPOC garden is one of the newest endeavors that David has begun, and the grant will also go toward helping to expand the garden. The garden is a great way for people to come out and connect with nature while also being safe and having the ability to social distance.
“We’re hoping to be able to have more folks be able to come out and just connect to the land, learn about plants,” David said.
Rootwork Herbals has continuously provided free herbal remedies to communities that do not have access, and she’s working on reaching out to grocery stores to sell her herbs as well.
“We’re trying to come up with creative ways to still be able to support the community,” David said.
David said that though her business has been able to keep up with the demand during this time, it was also sad because of how BIPOC businesses were blatantly affected more throughout the pandemic.
“In our community and nationally, it became very highlighted and clear Black, indigenious and people of color were being affected in far worse ways than other folks, and so we wanted to focus the clinic on people who were being hit hardest through the pandemic.”
