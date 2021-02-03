ITHACA, NY -- Robert G. Cantelmo announced his candidacy for the City of Ithaca’s Fifth Ward Common Council seat.
“I am running because I care deeply about serving our community. Our city faces important challenges from implementing a needed economic recovery and meeting our commitments to environmental sustainability, to addressing our housing crisis and reforming community policing. My campaign is about developing solutions rooted in open dialogue with members of the community and supported by evidence-based policymaking.”
Cantelmo is running to succeed Deb Mohlenhoff, who is not seeking reelection. “I have had the pleasure of working with Alderperson Mohlenhoff as a member and chair of one of the city’s advisory commissions, which she was instrumental in forming. She has worked tirelessly to improve municipal government as our representative and as Acting Mayor, especially on the city budget. I hope to continue the great work she has done for our community.”
Originally from the Hudson Valley, Cantelmo moved to Ithaca in 2017 to complete a Ph.D. in Government at Cornell University. Since 2019, he has served as a member of the city’s public safety and information commission. He also brings relevant experience to his campaign from his time in the Washington, DC nonprofit community. As a foreign aid worker, he helped design and implement civic education, election monitoring, political participation, and democratic governance assistance programs in the Middle East and South Asia.
“I begin my campaign,” Cantelmo says,” with a firm commitment to public service, rigorous research, and a sympathetic ear. I am eager to listen to your concerns as I move forward with the campaign.”
Cantelmo will begin circulating petitions and is looking forward to hearing directly from residents of the Fifth Ward. The democratic primary election will be held on June 22nd, with early voting starting on June 13th. The campaign encourages residents of the Fifth Ward to reach out and share their comments, questions, or concerns at Cantelmo.Campaign@gmail.com. You can learn more at robertcantelmo.com.
