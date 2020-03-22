One person is in the hospital after a robbery attempt in the area of South Avenue Sunday evening.
According to a press release from the Ithaca Police Department, police responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:42 p.m. and tended to the victim's injuries while waiting for Bangs Ambulance and the Ithaca Fire Department. The victim, identified as a 23 year old Cornell University student, was taken to a regional hospital. They sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.
"It is believed that the victim was accosted by several subjects in a robbery attempt when he was stabbed," the release states. Cornell and Tompkins County police both also assisted with the response and investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-9973 or submit information through the IPD tip line, cityofithaca.org/police.
