Josh Riley has won the Democratic Primary to run for the new 19th Congressional District seat in November. With 95% of the vote counted, Riley has 63.5% of the vote while his opponent Jamie Cheney has 36.5% of the vote. The vote in Tompkins County closely mirrored the general results, with Riley winning 62.8% to Cheney’s 37.2%.
Lea Webb has won the Democratic Primary to run for the 52nd State Senate seat in November. With 95% of the vote counted, Webb has 61.2% of the vote while her opponent Leslie Danks Burke has 38.8% of the vote. While the vote totals were closest in Tompkins County, Webb still won the County with 57.5% of the vote versus Burke’s 42.5% of the vote.
Joseph Sempolinski (R) has won the election for the 23rd Congressional District unexpired term, defeating Max Della Pia (D) 53.3% to 46.7% with 94.79% of the votes counted. Suggestive of one of the reasons for the redistricting of the seat, Della Pia overwhelmingly won Tompkins County, 85.3% to 14.7%. It was the only county Della Pia carried in the defunct district which also included Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, and Yates Counties.
“I am so honored to be the Democratic nominee for Congress here in New York’s 19th District,” Riley said. “For too long, Upstate New Yorkers have been sold out by professional politicians and special interests. I’m running for Congress to bring change and new leadership. This is a campaign by working families, for working families, committed to bringing the high-tech jobs of the future to Upstate New York. I want to congratulate Jamie Cheney on a hard-fought and inspired campaign,” Riley added. “Jamie is a strong, pro-choice voice, and I look forward to working with her to restore Roe v. Wade and win in November.”
Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November election. Molinaro ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. According to the non-partisan Cook Political Report, NY-19 is a toss-up seat and is the most competitive district in New York State.
"After months of knocking on doors, making phone calls and building a coalition of people power, the voters of Senate District 52 have made their decision,” Webb said. “This campaign was never about me, alone. It was always about building a platform for those voices who have gone neglected and unheard for so long. I am deeply honored and incredibly moved by this surge of support. Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow we get back to work. The stakes have never been higher, extremism continues to persist. But I am confident we will ride this people-powered wave to victory in November. I will see you on the campaign trail."
Binghamton native Webb will face former Binghamton mayor Rich David in the November general election.
