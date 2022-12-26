Plans to convert two mostly vacant buildings Downtown next to City Hall into new housing units are moving forward after the City of Ithaca announced that it received a $1.5 million grant from New York State as part of the Restore New York program.
On December 20, it was announced that the city would be receiving the grant to assist in the revitalization of the pair of historic buildings at 115-121 and 123 South Cayuga Street. The buildings were constructed in 1898 and 1916. As a result of their historic status they must be renovated without damaging their historic character.
The buildings have been home to vacant office space for years and renovation plans for the buildings suggest that they will be converted to have an estimated 16 new apartments on the upper floors. Renovations will also include installation of an elevator; window, canopy, and facade; and conversion to electric heating and cooling. Additionally, the current ground-level retail space will be renovated to make space for a new Restaurant.
While the $1.5 Million is a sum of money that is welcomed by City Hall, it is not the full amount that was requested by the Common Council in the fall. For example, during a Planning and Economic Development meeting on September 21, the city requested a $2 Million grant to pay for part of the $9 Million project.
