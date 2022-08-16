August 23 is set to be a busy and potentially confusing political day in the Ithaca area as residents will be tasked with voting in three different elections for candidates that many residents know little about.
As a result of the Special Master redrawing New York State congressional maps, there have been some big changes that have shaken up elections in the Empire State. Ithaca is currently located in the 23rd Congressional District, but when the redrawn district lines go into effect in January it will be located in the new 19th Congressional District which will stretch from Columbia County in the east to Tompkins in the west.
In addition, Congressmen Antonio Delgado, who represented the old 19th district, resigned from his position when Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed him to serve as Lieutenant Governor. Congressman Tom Reed, who represented the old 23rd district, also resigned to take a job at a lobbying firm. These resignations have triggered special elections in the old 19th and old 23rd Congressional Districts, which Governor Hochul has scheduled for August 23, 2022.
As a result, Ithaca residents will vote in a special general election for the old 23rd District, which will cease to exist at the end of this congressional session, and a primary election for the new 19th District, which shares some overlap with the old 23rd District, simultaneously on August 23rd. Additionally, a primary election for State Senate District 52 will also be held on the same day.
Let’s look at each of the three races to try to bring some clarity to the upcoming elections.
23rd Congressional District Special Election
The special election to fill the seat left vacant in old District 23 by former Congressman Tom Reed—who resigned from his position to take a position with a lobbying firm—will have Democrat Max Della Pia running against Republican Joe Sempolinski. The special election is not a primary and both nominees have been appointed by the chairs of their respective parties.
Max Della Pia is an Air Force veteran who has served as Chair of the Tioga County Democratic Committee since 2018. He is also a member of the Democratic Rural Conference (DRC) Board.
According to Della Pia, his top priorities are economic resilience, job creation, equity and fairness and the environment. His platform calls for ending discrimination in public policy by passing the Equality Act, protecting rights to healthcare — including reproductive rights — decriminalizing poverty, common sense gun policy, and protecting regulations that ensure access to clean air and water.
Della Pia recently told The Ithaca Times, “I feel that our democracy is at a vulnerable point here. And I feel like I need to do what I can to make it better.” He continued saying, “We don't have to agree on everything. But if we can just agree on a couple things and work together in good conscience we can do something good to move the country forward, and also to move our constituents’ best interests forward.”
Della Pia is also running for election in the new 23rd District on November 8th after redistricting goes into effect. However, the Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index gives the redrawn district a partisan ranking of R+12, so odds are the seat will remain under Republican Control.
Joe Sempolinski is the chairman of the Republican Party of Steuben County and formerly served as the head of the New York State based Congressional staff for the 23rd District, where he worked for former Congressman Tom Reed. He calls himself “…a strong Constitutional Conservative…” that “…will stand up to the Biden agenda and never quit….”
Sempolinski’s platform calls for protecting 2nd Amendment rights by supporting interstate reciprocity for gun permits and opposing the NY Safe Act. It also calls for opposing “the push to defund police from the radical Left” opposing single payer healthcare, vaccine mandates, and abortion rights. He also promises to fight inflation by reducing government spending.
According to Sempolinski, “Inflation is the biggest issue we're dealing with right now, because it affects everyone.” He says it’s no shock prices have gone up because “we keep pumping loose money into the economy.” However, Della Pia says that inflation has been a result of war in Ukraine and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and decades of outsourcing American jobs.
Sempolinski recently told The Ithaca Times, “I'm a former senior aide. I know the staff; I know the offices. I know the internal house procedures; I'll be able to get that up and running faster than anybody else will be able to.”
Unlike Della Pia, Sempolinski will not be running for election in the new 23rd District. However, he said that the results of the special election could provide information about the mood of the electorate before the midterms in November.
19th Congressional District Primary
The primary election to fill the seat left vacant by Antonio Delgado in the new 19th District, which will include parts of the old 23rd District, will have Democrat Jamie Cheney running against Democrat Josh Riley.
Jamie Cheney is a founding partner of Prokanga, an employee search firm focusing on working parents and has worked as a consultant for private equity firms, hedge funds, and other investment firms since the beginning of 2021. She has received endorsements from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Elect Democratic Women, Emily’s List, Her Time, Vote Mama, New York State Assemblymember Didi Barrett, and the Ancram Democratic Committee, among others.
Cheney’s platform calls for protecting reproductive rights by passing the Women's Health Protection Act, bringing back and pre-paying the extended child tax credit, universal Pre-K, capping the cost of childcare at seven percent—which would save the average family $14,800 per year—and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Cheney also supports comprehensive gun reform, by supporting expanded background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons, and new legislation to address the proliferation of ghost guns.
If elected she has promised to co-sponsor and vote for legislation that raises the Social Security cap so that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share, expand Medicare to include vision, dental, and hearing, cut prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to bargain over the price of drugs, and expand home and community-based care.
Cheney recently told The Ithaca Times, “If we as a community decide the priority is to ultimately be represented by a pro-choice, pro-community and pro-family candidate that represents our values, we need to look at the candidate with the clearest path to building a coalition across party coalition to do that. And that's the cross-party coalition that we're already seeing emerging around our campaign, even while we're doing the work in the Democratic primary.”
Josh Riley is a lawyer that has experience in federal courts and has worked as a partner at numerous law firms and served as General Council to former Senator Al Franken. He has positioned himself as the front runner in the race after receiving endorsements from the New York Working Families Party, the New York State Nurses Association, and Cornell Democrats, along with the Tompkins, Otsego, and Tioga Democratic Committees, and many more.
Riley’s platform calls for revitalizing the economy by ending bad trade deals and directing more funds to infrastructure projects in Upstate New York, protecting an individual's right to vote by reenacting key protections of the Voting Rights Act, overhauling campaign finance laws by overturning Citizens United, and eliminating loopholes in the tax code that prevent the wealthy and big corporations from paying their fair share.
Riley also believes that our healthcare system must be reformed to prioritize patients over profits by allowing Medicare to use its purchasing power to negotiate for lower prescription drug costs, expanding Medicare for seniors to cover dental, hearing, and vision care, and capping the cost of critical drugs, like insulin, at a fixed monthly price.
He recently told The Ithaca Times, “it's a combination of deep local roots, being a product of this community, and also experience taking on big fights on the national stage, that's gonna let me hit the ground running on day one.”
According to OpenSecrets.org, Riley’s campaign has raised a total of $1,211,484 with 86.87% or $1,052,413 coming from large individual donors and 9.37% or $113,473 coming from small individual donors. He also received $36,600 in PAC contributions.
Cheney's campaign has raised a total of $519,048 with 76.14% or $395,213 coming from large individual donors and 3.63% or $18,835 coming from small individual donors. She has also self-financed her campaign to the tune of $100,000 and received $5,000 in PAC contributions.
The winner of the August 23 Primary will move on to face Republican Marc Molinaro in the general election on November 8th. The old 19th district has a partisan lean of R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, while the new 19th district has a partisan lean of R+1.
State Senate Primary: District 52
Finally, the Democratic primary election for State Senate District 52 will have Lea Webb running against Leslie Danks Burke.
Lea Webb is a former Binghamton City Councilmember, an educator at Binghamton University, and a national trainer with Vote Run Lead, an organization that teaches women across the country how to run for elected office. She has positioned herself as the progressive choice in the primary, with endorsements from the Working Families Party, 1199SEIU, and state Senator Rachel May, among others.
Webb’s platform calls for creating a single payer health care system in New York by passing the New York Health Act, Passing Good Cause Eviction legislation to protect tenants’ rights, and supporting initiatives such as the Green Workforce Corridor—to link Binghamton and Ithaca to Elmira, Syracuse, and Rochester—to train workers at all levels for green jobs of the future.
According to Webb, “As state senator, I will bring investments that generate good-paying jobs and lead to a better quality of life for residents…. Our state must prioritize investing in housing opportunities and establish protections against retaliatory evictions.” She continued saying, “Upstate New York is full of natural beauty, and I will work with lawmakers to protect our natural resources and find new ways to develop a plan to reverse the course of climate change on our environment.”
Leslie Danks Burke is a lawyer, public advocate in rural education and healthcare, and the founder and president of Trailblazers PAC, an organization that mentors candidates for local office and focuses on getting money out of politics. As Chair of the regional Planned Parenthood advocacy arm, Burke also helped lead the effort to codify Roe v. Wade into law in 2019. She is also positioning herself as a progressive choice and has been endorsed by State Senator John Mannion and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, among others.
Danks Burke’s platform calls for cutting regressive property taxes in half by getting rid of unfunded mandates and passing single payer healthcare, investing in affordable housing and mass transit, and expanding access to rural broadband.
According to Danks Burke, “Folks are getting shoved out of the middle class. And it's because our property taxes are deeply regressive. No other state in the country handles property taxes the way we do. And it's creating a wealth disparity that is simply un-American.”
According to campaign finance reports released in late July, Danks Burke raised over $281,479 while Webb raised $137,428. Both candidates have roughly the same number of donors, but Danks Burke has a higher average contribution.
The winner of the August 23 primary will face Republican Richard David in the general election. Based on the composition of the district, whoever wins the primary will likely be the first Democrat in recent memory to represent New York’s 52nd District in the State Senate.
