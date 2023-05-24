During the Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting that took place on May 17, residents confronted the committee over their plans to prohibit camping on certain parts of city property designated as “red zones”. This comes as part of the city’s plan to bring basic sanitary facilities to the encampment in Southwest Park known as the “Jungle” — which will be designated a “green zone” where camping will temporarily continue to be permitted.
The City’s policy states that “Law enforcement is instructed to take a non-involvement approach with respect to enforcing the citywide prohibition on camping in the Green Zone unless an emergency response is warranted.”
In addition to “red zones” and “green zones” the city’s plan would also create “amber zones” where camping wouldn’t be allowed, but there would be no enforcement mechanism to ensure that unhoused people don’t camp there. These “amber zones” most closely resemble the city’s current stance on encampments, which is that camping is not allowed on any city property, but that policy has never really been enforced.
The enforcement plan for amber zones says that, “While camping is not allowed in the amber zone, enforcement of the prohibition is only prioritized when triggered by negative impacts of a particular campsite to the public health and safety, general welfare and protection of the environment.” It continues saying, “Encampments in the Amber Zone that remain civil, safe and sanitary will not be prioritized for enforcement. Voluntary efforts to relocate and/or mitigate negative impacts are encouraged before other enforcement methods are deployed.”
According to the plan, City property classified as “red zones” will be the “area between Cecil A. Malone Drive and Taber Street — the 4.3 acre, City-owned 119 Brindley Street parcel” and “any areas under active City use for public or municipal functions including but not limited to parks, road rights-of-way, sidewalks and adjacent tree lawns, multi use trails, The Commons, and public parking.”
Members of the Ithaca Common Council have repeatedly said that the plan does not criminalize homelessness on the grounds that it allows camping in certain areas where sanitary facilities will be made available. However, residents have voiced skepticism about how the city would enforce a camping ban in certain “red zone” areas where unhoused people currently reside without criminalizing the population there.
Several residents that participated in the public comment period of the meeting made it clear that if the police are going to be involved in kicking unhoused people off property where camping will no longer be permitted under threat of arrest, that is the definition of criminalizing homelessness.
Local resident and member of the Ithaca Tenants Union, Angel DeVivo, quoted the city’s plan regarding enforcement in “red zone” areas which says, “City intervention enforcement resources are prioritized to keep the red zone free of encampments. Campers located in the red zone are most likely to encounter law enforcement requesting campsite relocation on a recurring basis.”
The policy continues saying, “City interventions on lands in the Red Zone may include erection of fencing, vegetation clearing and mowing and conversion to inclusive public spaces for use by all persons, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The City recently approved $10,000 in funding for fencing, which local street outreach coordinator with Family & Children’s Service of Ithaca, Natalya Cowilich, told the committee “could have gone towards bettering our homeless services.” According to Natalya, “we need to invest not in fences, but in genuine true engagement plans and housing because the solution to homelessness truly really is housing.”
Natayla continued saying that enforcing sweeps of encampments “will really just exacerbate the problem” because “people are going to go further into the margins and be harder to engage.” Outreach workers like Natalia say that the City’s policy will “destroy a lot of the work we’ve put into building relationships [with unhoused people] over the years.”
Another community member named Miles said, “The City of Ithaca should not create a policy which creates police enforcement of camping bans. Sweeps on encampments make things worse for the people experiencing homelessness. A camping ban makes it hard for people to access services by forcing them further away from the city into unsafe environments.”
Theressa Alt, who is a member of the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America told the committee, “If people are told that they have no choice but to move to the green zone, they will be very suspicious of what awaits them there. Especially since many of them have already reported bad experiences with service agents.”
According to Alt, “entering a sanctioned encampment has to be purely voluntary or it won’t work. The sanctioned encampment will draw in new people only when they hear from their peers that they…had a really good experience there.” She continued saying, “My message to the council and the mayor is please tell the cops to stay away. They’re going to mess things up.”
Other community members voiced their concerns about how the plan has seemingly prioritized city property for future development over the lives of unhoused people currently living there.
In response to public comments, Common Council member Cynthia Brock said that she wouldn’t want to be associated with a community that does “police sweeps” of homeless encampments. “I don’t think anyone at this table is considering anything like that,” Brock said.
According to Brock, the city’s plan has been designed “to work with our partners to deliver services to where the homeless are and to help support them and get them into services. The intention is to create places where they can be because we know there’s not enough housing.”
“There is no intention to use law enforcement to sweep through areas where people who are most vulnerable are housed,” Brock said. She continued saying that if there is any aspect of the plan that results in police sweeps of homeless encampments “then I think all of us at the table are committed to making sure that doesn’t happen.”
Common Council member Phoebe Brown responded to Brock asking where the concerns from community members are coming from if there is no plan to use the police to clear the encampments. “If there’s not a policy creating a camping ban and encampment sweeps then where’s that coming from? Because these are valid questions that have been asked,” Brown said.
Brown also said that community members could be concerned about the language used to describe the city’s policy towards encampments. According to Brown, “when we use words like enforcement, people think police, they think law enforcement.” She continued saying “they do know what you mean when you say assistance.” As a result, Brown said that the committee should think about using language such as “look at the needs of that person” rather than “enforcement.”
Common Council member Jorge DeFendini responded to public comments saying that he sympathizes with the concern regarding how the city is going to enforce camping bans on certain city property designated as red zones. “I personally don’t believe law enforcement should be involved in that process and that’s something that’s being untangled in our working group,” DeFendini said.
The Director of Planning for the City of Ithaca, Lisa Nichols, said that “we have never discussed police sweeps and I don’t even think that would be possible, but we want to have something that can be enforced which requires a structure of people communicating with each other and we don’t have that.” Nichols continued saying that “it’s proving tricky to do that because we don’t already have a structure in place to do that.”
