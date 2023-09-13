Two Republicans have launched campaigns for local office in the City of Ithaca, which the Democratic Party has long dominated.
Janis Kelly will run for Mayor against Democratic Mayoral candidate and current Fifth Ward Alderperson Robert Cantelmo. Zach Winn will run for the First Ward’s two-year term against current Second Ward Alderperson and Solidarity Slate member Phoebe Brown.
Kelly works as a medical journalist and previously ran for Mayor in 2011. She has lived in Ithaca since attending Cornell University in the late 1960s, where Kelly has said she was a founding member of the university's first gay student group. Kelly has been a familiar face in City Hall recently, as she has appeared before Common Council during the public comment portion of the last several meetings to speak out against Ithaca declaring itself a sanctuary city for transgender youth.
Winn is a local conservative activist and citizen journalist who writes about crime under the alias “Chip Daley” on ithacacrime.com. He was raised in Ithaca and works in the food service industry. Winn previously ran a campaign for Mayor as a Republican in 2022 and is currently the co-chair of the City of Ithaca Republican Committee. He has been a controversial figure in local politics recently and received a hefty amount of backlash after setting a Black Lives Matter flag on fire on the Commons during pro-police protests in 2020.
Ithaca has been a stronghold for liberals and leftists for decades, effectively making any Republican campaign for local office an automatic longshot. Voter enrollment data from the New York State Board of Elections shows that as of February 2023, 70% of voters in the City of Ithaca are Democrats, while just 6% are Republicans. As a result, Ithaca has not elected a Republican Mayor since Bill Shaw was elected 42 years ago in 1981. Despite the unfavorable odds, Janis Kelly and Zach Winn are running to win.
Kelly and Winn have focused their campaigns on addressing local issues like increasing crime and homelessness, which they say stem from the encampments on Ithaca’s West End known as the “Jungle.” In an effort to reduce crime and homelessness, another priority of their campaigns is increasing support for the Ithaca Police Department (IPD), which has suffered from staffing shortages for years.
In the late 1990s, IPD had more than 80 officers, but the department currently has just 38 officers, according to the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (PBA). Kelly and Winn have blamed issues at IPD on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety plan.
In a recent interview, Winn said that reimagining public safety “had such a negative impact on law enforcement, staffing, and morale; it's the number one issue that has affected the amount of crime going on in this community.”
Winn told the Ithaca Times that one of his top priorities, if elected, would involve a “total repudiation of former mayor Myricks conduct in office as it relates to Reimagining Public Safety, with the specific goal of reversing the damage that was done by his GQ article and ending the national negative reputation the police department has garnered with law enforcement.” In addition, he said that he would call for “A forensic audit of City Hall finances going back until former mayor Myrick took office. Myrick claimed he routinely used discretionary funds without council approval.” Winn added, “City Controller Steve Thayer said he didn't know what the mayor was talking about.”
During the sparsely attended “Take Back Ithaca” campaign launch event at the Eagles Club on September 3, Kelly said, “We start this campaign by listening to you, not to political operatives from outside the City.” She continued, “Many Ithacans sense that the City is in trouble. We can make Ithaca peaceful and safe again if we work together as neighbors. Local government policies should be centered on the City.”
Kelly added, “We want to live together as neighbors, not be set against each other as competing interest groups, used as guinea pigs for outside programs, or exploited as a backdrop for feel-good political theatrics.”
Similarly to Kelly’s disdain for what she considers outside political operatives, Winn has said that organizations like the Solidarity Slate are hurting the city. According to Winn, “members of the Solidarity Slate are committed to advancing their philosophies and beliefs using their role on the council, regardless of the consequences for the community, the citizens or the effect that it had on everyday life.”
He added, “I have equated it to a parasite devouring the Democratic Party from within…this is an openly Marxist communist organization that does not believe in rent, private property, prisons, or the police.”
Winn has routinely attacked Solidarity Slate members Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown — who were elected to the Common Council in 2021 — for calling to “redirect funds for the Ithaca Police Department budget.”
Winn has said, “I believe Phoebe’s vision and my vision for what Ithaca needs are completely different.” If elected, Winn says he “would work for an increase to IPD's budget that is at least as much as inflation, not the 5% currently being offered in the proposed contract between the police union and the city.”
Kelly has told the Ithaca Times that The most important issues the city needs to address are public safety, infrastructure (including flood risk), and housing.
“The ‘defund the police’ policies pushed by the politically fashionable and by outside consultants have resulted in throwing the most vulnerable people in our community — those who live or hang out in The Jungle — to the wolves,” Kelly said. She continued, “The primary job of the government is to keep us safe, and the current City of Ithaca administration has failed to do that.”
Kelly continued, “Public safety means that each of us deserves to live free from fear of being attacked, robbed, harassed, or otherwise victimized by the criminal or crazy. That requires a police force that is well-resourced, well-trained, well-supervised, and held accountable.” She added, “It also requires an expansion in mental health and drug abuse services, which Tompkins County is responsible for and is pursuing.”
According to Kelly, “When violence is involved, trusting your safety to bureaucrats and social workers does not work.” She continued, “Downtown areas that are less affluent and most racially diverse are being hurt the worst by thefts, assaults, drug dealing, and public disorder. It is time to prioritize the hard-working and law-abiding over the criminal and predatory.”
Additionally, Kelly says that infrastructure issues include the risk of flood damage in the City and the potential cost to homeowners of flood insurance, as well as the deterioration of roads, bridges, sidewalks, and other structures. She says that the deterioration of the city’s infrastructure resulted from “the failure of the Myrick/Lewis administration and Common Council to re-establish the Board of Public Works required by the City Charter.”
Regarding Ithaca’s housing issues, Kelly said the City’s crisis is reflective of nationwide shortages but that it’s “worsened by Ithaca’s byzantine structure of regulatory requirements, boards and committees.” According to Kelly, “As Mayor, I would recruit a core Housing Crisis Taskforce that would include residents, developers, landlords, tenants, trades unions, builders, and designers to take on this project. I would also support ending the current practice that lets developers gain approval by promising to include a certain number of inexpensive apartments, then buy their way out of the deal by paying $5,000 per unit into the housing fund so they can charge market rates.”
In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement with even their most leftist rivals, Kelly and Winn have both said that Cornell University should be contributing more to the city. According to Kelly, “The $1.5 million the University donates to the City every year is a fragment of what taxes would be if Cornell's property were taxable.” She added, “School taxes are about half the tax burden for our residents and could be much lower if Cornell gave more than $600,000 per year to the ICSD.”
Winn has said, “Cornell is sitting on an ocean of money while basic city services, which Cornell's students and faculty utilize on a daily basis, fall apart.” He continued, “The only thing Cornell hates worse than spending money is bad PR. The city needs to take a hard line against Cornell and begin an aggressive campaign to publicly criticize the university until it comes up with enough money to allow the city to continue to function.”
Additionally, both Kelly and Winn have advocated for improving TCAT service by expanding the Route 14 bus service to allow West Hill residents to return home from work after 11 p.m. According to Winn, “The current TCAT schedule has the final Route 14 bus departing at either 8 or 9 PM. Buses servicing East Hill and the student population, like the 90, run as late as 1:46 AM. There is only one bus that services East Hill, the 14. This is inequitable.”
Kelly has also said that if elected Mayor, she “would mobilize support for revising and expanding service on [Route 14] and work with TCAT to obtain the money needed to support that change.
(3) comments
Impoverished leftist Ithaca seeking funds from multi-billionaire leftist neighbor Cornell.
Here’s an interesting research project for Cornell Urban Planning Dept or Sociology dept.. Having led Ithaca down the drain with leftism, where do top Cornell faculty and staff now live compared to forty years ago? Testable hypothesis is they have fled inner Ithaca and consequences of their preferred governance models.
Safely ensconced in neighborhoods with zero crime, no drug addicts or mentally ill, and their employment subsidized by people who made billions through capitalism and unwittingly gave much of it to Cornell, they continue in leftism.
How about this? Try something not leftism!
Good luck to these candidates.
Infrastructure and taxing Cornell are definitely Democratic goals. Janis Kelly wants the same goal…she should run as a Democrat. Zach Winn just wants to burn Black Lives Matter flags and doesn’t have any goals.
Regarding the police, they continue to blast deadly lead into the environment at their firing range. How are they protecting Ithaca if they are poisoning it? Water is the most precious human resource….NO ONE is addressing it. As far as homelessness and drugs - it would be wonderful to have rehab centers with skill training. This is something Cornell could create….if they wanted to.
You would think after all th4se years of democrats and nothing getting better in Ithaca only worse.
The people would wake up and want aq change before it is to late and the city of Ithaca is to far gone
Businesses are closing people are moving refusing to shop down town ,
You are not safe your chidren are not safe your homes are not safe
You can not even feel safe going to the grocery store or walking on the commons
The answer always is IPD IS BAD criminals and addicts are just misunderstood and need help .
WELL YOUR ARE WRONG
And year after year we see it get worse and worse and worse
And who cares if someone burnt a BLM flag 3 years ago not one person cared when they were setting AMERICAN flags on fire ripping them down stomping on them
It was 8 months of riots brning break ins looting killing police officers all overAMERICA promoted by the democrat party
Go fund me set up by Harris to bail them out of jail
People were mad
Something has to be done changes need to be made and itsvery clear demcrats are not hoing to change anything
