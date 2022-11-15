The City of Ithaca has begun the process of inviting contractors to submit bids for the federally funded bridge reconstruction project to replace the south albany street bridge over Six Mile Creek.
The project includes the following major items of work:
- Removal of the existing steel beam/concrete deck superstructure
- Removal of the existing concrete substructures
- Construction of a new metalized multi-steel beam superstructure with concrete semi-integral abutments
- Bridge mounted gas line installed by utility owner
- Approach roadway, drainage, and sidewalk work
- Off-site signed detour for vehicles
The City Controller will recieve bids to the City of Ithaca at 108 East Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 until 2:00 P.M. on December 7, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at 2:00 P.M on December 7, 2022.
A project report released by the city estimates that the new bridge will be completed by November 14, 2023. The report says, “By this date, the new bridge and approach roadway and adjacent roadways will be open to unrestricted two-way vehicular and pedestrian tracfic on completed roadway and sidewalk surfaces.” It continues saying that “the project shall be fully completed and ready for final payment by December 5, 2023.
