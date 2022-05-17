The future representation of Tompkins County continues to change at a dizzying pace, as in the past week Rep. Tom Reed resigned and new congressional and senate districts were proposed.
Reed announced his resignation on the House floor on May 10, effective immediately. He had previously said he would not be running for re-election after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against him in March 2021 for actions in 2017. Reed denied the allegations but apologized and said he had long had a problem with alcohol, for which he would seek help.
Reed served in Congress for 12 years, and will join lobbying firm Prime Policy Group in Washington, D.C.
“It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties,” Reed said on the House floor. “I love this institution as it still exemplifies what is best about our government. We are the People’s house. While I am proud that we put people before politics, there is much more to do. I am leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our country.”
New York State law calls for a special election for any congressional vacancies that occurs before July 1. The governor will announce a special election to fill the office within 10 days of the vacancy, and it must be held within 70-80 days from then. As of writing, the date of the special election has not been announced, but is expected to take place in late July or early August.
On May 16, the court-appointed “special master” tasked with redrawing New York’s state Senate and Congressional districts released a draft version of the Congressional maps. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
The proposed Congressional lines provide a much more competitive field, with 15 of the state’s 26 House seats leaning Democratic, three leaning Republican, and eight that could go either way. The newly proposed map would move Tompkins County into the 19th district, which extends from Columbia County to Broome County and Cortland County. I
Final maps for the Senate and Congress are due May 20, with primaries scheduled for Aug. 23. The primaries were originally set for June 28, but due to the new lines they were postponed for the Senate and Congress. However, the Assembly primary will still go ahead in June.
Just wonder how having almost twice the number of left leaning districts as right leaning districts creates a more competitive field. Common core math ......
