ITHACA, NY -- Due to the increased number of COVID infections in Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca is taking additional safety measures to reduce risk during Common Council meetings. The audience seating in Common Council Chambers will be reconfigured to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will result in a reduction of available seating.
In order to accommodate as many people as possible, the option for people to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting remotely will be reinstated. Remote speakers will be called upon after the speakers in attendance at the meeting. The option is also being offered to presenters and those directly associated with items on the agenda, including staff members.
At 9 a.m. on the day of the Common Council meeting, a link will be live on the Common Council webpage for people to register to speak at the beginning of the meeting. The first hour of the meeting will be dedicated to public speaking. Registration will close at 3:00 pm in order to allow time to calculate how long each person will be allowed to speak.
After you register, you will be emailed a link to a Zoom meeting later that day. Use that link to sign in and enter the meeting. You will be selected to speak in the order that you were registered. You must be present in the meeting when it is your turn to speak or you will forfeit your time. You can use video or telephone to participate.
Masks must be worn by everyone regardless of vaccination status in all City facilities.
Questions about the meeting protocol can be forwarded to City Clerk Julie Conley Holcomb in advance of the meeting at jholcomb@cityofithaca.org or (607) 274-6570, Option 2.
