ITHACA, NY -- A year to the month since the Reimagining Public Safety resolution was passed by Common Council, the co-leads of the city task force presented their recommendations for next steps.
The task force, led by Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, was charged with fleshing out the details to recommendation one from the original report, which takes on creating a new department of public safety.
At the March 2 Common Council meeting Rosario and Yearwood presented the Department of Community Safety (DCS). The DCS would be led by the a civilian commissioner of community safety and have two divisions — the division of police and division of community solutions. The division of police is proposed to bed led by a director of police, or a police chief. It will be the armed unit and for all intents and purposes will function as a traditional police department with a focus on more traditional criminal calls. The director of community solutions will lead the unarmed community solutions division, which will focus on “quality of life issues,” Rosario said. This includes things like noise complaints or animal bites — instances where the most likely outcome is the filing of a report and taking a statement.
All Ithaca police officers would keep their jobs and would not have to reapply under this recommendation. The report estimates the initial budget, separate from the police department’s $12.8 million budget, would be $1.15 million. This would include the commissioner, five unarmed community solutions officers, training and technology upgrades, among other things.
